Podcast host Zack Peter drags former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville for calling him gay slur


By
Brandi Glanville on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
Former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Pic credit: Bravo

Podcast host Zack Peter dragged former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville for calling him a gay slur.  

Zack called out Brandi on his podcast #NoFilter With Zack Peter after she called him a Twinkie.  

Brandi made the comment on her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered amidst Zack’s report that she’d had separate threesomes with former RHOBH stars Kim Richards and Carlton Gebbia. 

The #NoFilter With Zack Peter podcast host reported Brandi had a threesome with Kim and an unknown man. He also reported that Brandi had a ménage à trois with Carlton.  

Closing time 

While discussing the threesome rumors, Brandi inaccurately claimed that Zack said he was the man that’d had a threesome with Brandi and Kim. 

“I think she twisted the rumor on purpose to delegitimize the rumor to make it look like I’m saying that I had a threesome with them,” said Zack. 

“So, when people see me, they’re like ‘oh, obviously that’s not true,’ because obviously, it looks so ridiculous,” he said, adding that the women were clearly not his type. 

“If Brandi, you know, kept her mouth and her vagina closed, then rumors like this wouldn’t be spreading all over the internet,” noted Zack.

“I’ve never had a threesome with Brandi and Kim,” he added.  

Podcast host Zack Peters jokes about threesome with Brandi Glanville.
Podcast host Zack Peters jokes after Brandi Glanville gets threesome rumors twisted. Pic credit: @justplainzack/Instagram

“But like, don’t call me a f*cking Twinkie. Don’t call me a delusional idiot. Like, girl, like, no. Thank you for saying that I look 12, though. That was really nice,” he said. 

Zack said Brandi is thirsty 

Zack went on to say that Brandi is thirsty, and people like her should treat bloggers and podcasters with more respect since they are the ones who are keeping them relevant. 

“We’re the ones that give you the platform,” Zack said. “We’re the ones that keep your name relevant. We’re the ones, that like, give you this foundation to stand on. We’re the ones that are watching these Bravo shows,” he said.  

via GIPHY

“This community is the one that keeps you alive right now…throw us a bone because we are the ones that, you know, are feeding you right now. Let’s be real,” he concluded.  

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. 

Niko Mann
Niko Mann
Niko Mann is a freelance writer living in Los Angeles. Just the facts, Jack!
Niko Mann
