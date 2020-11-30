Podcast host Zack Peter drags former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville for calling him gay slur

Podcast host Zack Peter dragged former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville for calling him a gay slur.

Zack called out Brandi on his podcast #NoFilter With Zack Peter after she called him a Twinkie.

Brandi made the comment on her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered amidst Zack’s report that she’d had separate threesomes with former RHOBH stars Kim Richards and Carlton Gebbia.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The #NoFilter With Zack Peter podcast host reported Brandi had a threesome with Kim and an unknown man. He also reported that Brandi had a ménage à trois with Carlton.

Closing time

While discussing the threesome rumors, Brandi inaccurately claimed that Zack said he was the man that’d had a threesome with Brandi and Kim.

“I think she twisted the rumor on purpose to delegitimize the rumor to make it look like I’m saying that I had a threesome with them,” said Zack.

“So, when people see me, they’re like ‘oh, obviously that’s not true,’ because obviously, it looks so ridiculous,” he said, adding that the women were clearly not his type.

Read More 5 of the craziest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills feuds and where they stand today

“If Brandi, you know, kept her mouth and her vagina closed, then rumors like this wouldn’t be spreading all over the internet,” noted Zack.

“I’ve never had a threesome with Brandi and Kim,” he added.

“But like, don’t call me a f*cking Twinkie. Don’t call me a delusional idiot. Like, girl, like, no. Thank you for saying that I look 12, though. That was really nice,” he said.

Zack said Brandi is thirsty

Zack went on to say that Brandi is thirsty, and people like her should treat bloggers and podcasters with more respect since they are the ones who are keeping them relevant.

“We’re the ones that give you the platform,” Zack said. “We’re the ones that keep your name relevant. We’re the ones, that like, give you this foundation to stand on. We’re the ones that are watching these Bravo shows,” he said.

via GIPHY

“This community is the one that keeps you alive right now…throw us a bone because we are the ones that, you know, are feeding you right now. Let’s be real,” he concluded.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.