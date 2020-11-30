Brandi Glanville says Kim Richards isn’t talking to her due to threesome rumors

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville said Kim Richards is no longer speaking to her.

Brandi revealed on her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered Friday that Kim was not speaking to her due to the threesome rumors.

The former reality star recently denied having a threesome with Kim after podcast host Zack Peter reported the ladies had a ménage à trois with an unnamed man.

The #NoFilter With Zack Peter podcast host also said that Brandi had a threesome with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Carlton Gebbia.

Brandi denied having a threesome with Kim but fueled the threesome rumors when she posted a picture of the three women together on Instagram.

“Kim Richards is still not talking to me,” said Brandi. “She’s upset about this threesome rumor. I joked about having a threesome with her cat ‘cuz he weighs 30 pounds, and I put up a picture.”

“I think it all started when I put up a picture of Carlton and Kim and I, and Mason was just asking me for throwback pictures, and those are, like, two of my favorite girls, or, like, people I’m actually friends with.”

“I’ve never had a threesome with Kim and Carlton,” she added.

Brandi admitted to having a threesome with Carlton Gebbia

Brandi went on to say that she’d had a threesome with Carlton after she broke up with her husband.

“Carlton and I, we fooled around,” Brandi said, adding that she contacted Carlton to ask permission to talk about their tryst. “Do you mind if I just say it?”

“It was after her and David split up, and we had a wild night, and, there’s your threesome, people,” Brandi said.

Brandi called out podcast host Zack Peter

Brandi called the podcast host who reported on her sex life a Twinkie for saying she’d had a threesome with Kim Richards.

“This little f*ckin’ Twinkie who has a podcast, you’re a delusional idiot,” Brandi said. “Kim’s mad at me!”

Brandi mistakenly said Zack claimed to have slept with the two women. However, the podcast host did NOT claim that he slept with Brandi and Kim. Zack said that an unnamed man had a threesome with Brandi and Kim, not himself.

“The little Twinkie on his podcast needs to shut the f**k up,” Brandi said.

The former RHOBH star went on to blame Denise Richards and her public relations team for the rumor, making a plea on Twitter requesting that Denise’s PR representatives stop feeding the rumor that the ladies participated in a threesome.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.