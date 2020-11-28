Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eileen Davidson confessed that Brandi Glanville is the reason that she almost quit midseason of her first season on the show.

In an interview with Bravo TV, she delved into that infamous wine toss fight with Brandi featured in Season 5.

Brandi shed light on Eileen’s affair that brought her together with her current husband, Vincent Van Patten. Brandi then attacked Eileen as she called her a homewrecker and flung wine at her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Eileen explained that she considered quitting after Brandi attacked her marriage.

“Only because of having to pull people into it that weren’t on the show,” she revealed.

“I felt incredibly responsible for other people being embarrassed – having to deal with these things that maybe hurt me. I couldn’t stand it. It kept me up at night,” she continued. “If I make a choice, then I handle whatever happens because of that choice. Other people didn’t have that luxury and that was the most upsetting thing to me.”

She added that her husband and kids weren’t upset by the homewrecker accusations. She also mentioned that she holds no ill will over Brandi for the incident.

She stuck it out for two additional seasons and left after Season 7.

How Eileen and Vincent got together

Eileen and Vincent met while filming the soap opera The Young and the Restless. As Eileen noted on RHOBH, the two were both married at the time and started off as friends.

According to All About The Tea, their undeniable on-screen chemistry led to a real-life affair. Eileen promptly divorced her husband at the time, Jon Lindstrom, in 2000.

However, Vincent was still married to Betsy Russell when they were spotted at the airport headed for a Las Vegas vacation.

Vincent eventually filed for divorce in 2001 and he and Eileen married in 2003.

Eileen reappeared for RHOBH Season 10

Eileen revisited RHOBH when she attended one of Kyle Richards’ house parties featured on Season 10.

At the time, Eileen admitted that she didn’t know much about the drama between Brandi and Denise Richards.

However, Eileen empathized with Denise as Brandi had attempted to drag her marriage through the mud as well.

When it came to Denise, Brandi claimed that they got intimate. Brandi claimed she slept with Denise.

Brandi thought Denise’s husband Aaron Phyphers was in on the affair, but after they allegedly hooked up, Denise told her not to tell her husband.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus at Bravo.