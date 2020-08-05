Brandi Glanville tells Denise Richards to take responsibility, brings her kids into the RHOBH sex drama

Brandi Glanville shocked The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers this season by claiming that she hooked up with Denise Richards.

Brandi told her former co-stars that she and Denise had been together in a hotel room and one thing had led to another. She outright told her former co-stars that they had sex.

The ladies were shocked, mostly because Denise is married to Aaron Phypers.

Despite being labeled a liar, Brandi isn’t stopping her finger-pointing at Denise. In fact, she wants her to take responsibility.

Brandi Glanville tells Denise Richards to take responsibility and brings her kids into the drama

On Twitter, Brandi brought up Denise’s lack of accountability over the story that she claims happened. Brandi wrote that if Denise is so worried about hurting her kids after this story came out, then she needs to take responsibility.

Brandi also said that if she can’t handle the heat and if she’s so worried about her husband and kids, then she shouldn’t have sex with her cast members.

Denise, who doesn’t want to talk about this sex rumor on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, kept saying, “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo” when they were filming and the topic came up.

Since the women are asked to ignore the cameras and not reference the show, it has been her way of ruining the footage so it won’t be aired. But Bravo aired her comments and the deleted scenes after her cast members pointed out that it was a cheap way of handling the situation.

Plus, if she was innocent and didn’t sleep with Brandi, wouldn’t she just laugh it off as being a ridiculous rumor? Why make such a spectacle of it, asking Bravo to stop filming and leave the footage out of the season?

On Twitter, fans are changing their minds, revealing that Denise isn’t a loved housewife this season.

Denise recently replied to a fan, revealing that she felt sorry for not being able to be herself on this season of the show. She explains that she feels on the receiving end of the drama.

Brandi Glanville claimed she had slept with Denise, but she denies the allegations

While fans had hoped that Brandi would be at the reunion special to address the allegations, she won’t be. Instead, Denise will be asked to address everything on her own, and since she denies it happened, that conversation will be short.

Brandi will be sitting down with Andy Cohen separately to share her side of the story.

Denise had previously asked Bravo not to air the sex stories on the show. She had even filed a cease and desist order in hopes of having everything removed from the show. That didn’t happen.

Earlier this week, Brandi posted a tweet, saying “you win” in her constant fight with Denise about who is right. While she appears to have given up, she also added that there is much more to the story.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.