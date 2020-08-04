Former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville says ‘you win’ in battle with Denise Richards, then adds ‘more to the story’

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville is speaking out again after claims that she hooked up with Denise Richards after they first met.

Brandi told her former co-stars on the show that she and Denise hooked up and had sex.

While Denise has denied her accusations, it seems that they continue to fight about the supposed hookup.

Now, Brandi is speaking out on Twitter, hinting that it sucks to be honest because she’s being attacked over her claims.

Brandi Glanville says ‘you win’ in her fight with Denise Richards

In a tweet shared yesterday, Brandi wrote that she fully gets it and adds that someone wins. She could have directed the tweet at Denise or it could be at her followers.

She could be addressing her followers, who are reacting and replying to every tweet she’s posting about the matter.

“I fully get it!! You win,” she wrote.

When someone named Stacey replied to that tweet, asking why Brandi would share that piece of information with anyone in the first place, Brandi revealed that she had kept it all to herself. She explained that she finally chose to break her silence because she felt that Denise was holding it over her head.

Brandi explained again that she wasn’t okay with being called a tweeter.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi explained that she was hurt by her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian who cheated on her with LeAnn Rimes. She pointed out that she was so hurt and she swore that she would never cheat because it was so painful for her.

So, when she was called the other woman because of Denise’s marriage to Aaron, she was highly affected.

Brandi also explained that it was frustrating to watch the show and people questioning her honesty and sincerity.

Interestingly, Denise not only denies the accusation, but she also claims that Brandi has slept with someone else on the show. When the accusation came to light, Denise revealed that it could be any of the following cast members – Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi, and Sutton Stracke

Brandi Glanville returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season to share the news

Brandi returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season because she wanted to share her story of the story. Denise, who is currently married to Aaron Phypers, has denied all of the accusations and even sent a cease and desist to Bravo because she didn’t want the storyline to air on Bravo.

Brandi wasn’t invited to the reunion special. She admits that it wasn’t the right situation and that she would have lost it and yelled at Denise over the storyline.

She also hinted that she could be doing a one-on-one interview with Andy Cohen, where she will explain her side of the story – uninterrupted.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.