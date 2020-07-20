Brandi Glanville explains why she was disinvited from RHOBH Season 10 reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion hasn’t even aired yet and it’s already causing drama.

The virtual Season 10 reunion was taped last Thursday, and although Bravo is yet to announce an air date, some of the housewives are sharing details.

For one, we know that Lisa Rinna was not pleased with how things went down- she took to Instagram immediately after taping the show, calling it bullsh*t.

Apparently the cease and desist letter sent by Denise Richards to show producers and Brandi Glanville also affected the reunion.

Plus, despite being smack dab in the middle of the drama, Brandi Glanville didn’t even attend the event.

Brandi says she was invited then uninvited from the reunion

The mom-of-two was all set to join the ladies and dish about the affair that went down between her and Denise Richards.

However, in a new interview with Celeb, the 47-year-old says she was called by production on reunion day to discuss the show.

According to Brandi, “We both mutually agreed that it was best if I didn’t attend the reunion.”

She further explained that the producers wanted the other cast members to sort out their issues without Glanville being in the mix.

Brandi said that she agreed with the decision, noting, “Had I been there, I would have been the Camille of the last reunion. I would come in at the end of the reunion and then I would end up being the focal point even though I wasn’t a full-time cast member.”

Brandi will get her own sit-down with Andy Cohen

It’s unfortunate that the former RHOBH alum didn’t join the ladies since she was involved in the most talked-about drama of the season.

The storyline has not even aired yet, but the rumored affair between Brandi and her married co-star Denise Richards has been on everyone’s lips.

Although it might be disappointing to know that the brutally honest Glanville did not get to interact with the ladies, it’s not all bad news.

Brandi will soon get a chance to tell her side of the story without any distraction.

She shared during the interview that she will have a one-on-one sit down with Andy Cohen. She did not say when the interview would take place.

As for Bravo, the network has yet to announce a date for the reunion, but fans have speculated that the date will be revealed after Season 10 to officially wraps.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.