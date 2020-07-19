Are Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp getting fired from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? RHOBH fans think they are

Are Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp on the chopping block for next season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

That’s what fans of the long running Bravo series are speculating after a recent post by Andy Cohen.

The Watch What Happens Live host shared a photo to his Instagram page with cardboard cutout of the Beverly Hills cast.

However, fans are reading into the way the women are lined up in the photo.

Fans think Kyle and Teddi will be fired

In the photo Andy is standing in the middle and some of the ladies are placed on both sides of him.

To Andy’s immediate right is Erika Girardi followed by Denise Richards then Kyle Richards.

To his left is Lisa Rinna followed by Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais then Teddi Mellencamp. Sutton Stracke was not included in the line up since she’s not a full-time housewife.

You’ll notice that Kyle and Teddi are on the ends and this has fans thinking that there’s a deeper meaning behind that.

The comment section of Andy’s post quickly turned to questions and opinions about the two women’s future on the show.

The fact that Kyle and Teddi were placed at the far end has many people saying it’s a sign that they will be fired.

“Don’t bring teddi back next season” said one fan “I hope this would be the seating order.

“Goodbye Kyle & Teddi!” said another.

The assumptions are not totally unfounded.

Fans of the show already know that during the Bravo housewives reunions, the seating arrangement is very important.

The women placed closest to Andy are the ones that had major moments during the season, and the ones placed at the end are either newbies or housewives who may or may not be asked back.

RHOBH just filmed a virtual reunion

The cast just filmed their virtual reunion so, there won’t be any seating arrangements to clue us in.

However, fans believe that the way the cardboard cutouts of the cast are arranged represents their seating arrangement.

I doubt this is the case though.

The most talked-about housewife this season is Denise Richards So most likely, she would have been beside Andy on one side. Kyle would probably have been right beside Andy on the other side.

It’s hard to deny that the 51-year-old had a very dramatic season. Kyle brought lots of drama– including a few arguments with Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley and Denise Richards.

Furthermore, Kyle’s party, which was recently featured on the show. brought out big names such as sister, Kathy Hilton and reality TV maven, Kris Jenner.

As for Teddi Mellencamp, fans have been calling for her removal from the show since so many think she is boring.

After three seasons it might be time for her to go.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.