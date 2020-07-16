Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers loved Kris Jenner and want her added as a RHOBH cast member

Kris Jenner, a famous part of the Jenner/Kardashian clan appeared on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kris attended Kyle Richards’ black and white party. The party held auctions to raise money for the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. There was a silent auction and a live auction.

Kris seemed to fit in with the RHOBH cast. During the evening, she donated $25,000 to the charity.

Many fans who watched the episode are now petitioning for Kris to join RHOBH as a full-time cast member.

Many RHOBH fans think Kris Jenner could add excitement to the series

The reality show has been criticized this season for “boring” storylines. Much of the current season is based on Denise Richards being upset that her daughters heard the ladies talk about threesomes.

The last half of the season will likely feature drama between Denise, former cast member Brandi Glanville, and the rest of the RHOBH cast.

Many fans said that Kris was a breath of fresh air during the episode. Some believe she could save the show from continued declining ratings.

Other fans loved all of the cameos of former RHOBH cast members

The episode also featured many former cast members including Brandi Glanville, Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Eileen Davidson, and Kim Richards.

Kyle is still friends with all of the ladies. However, the current RHOBH cast was overall not happy to see Camille.

During the last reunion, Camille started a lot of drama with the ladies. She continued to bait and insult them on Twitter after the reunion aired.

While fans saw Kyle and Camille make up during the episode, the rest of the cast wasn’t quite ready to do that.

Upon hearing that Camille would be attending the party, Dorit says, “Well, I know it’s fire season. I didn’t realize the snakes were out as well!” Ouch!

Lisa Rinna called Camille out about her Twitter comments right away. Camille tried to make small talk with Teddi about her pregnancy, but she wasn’t having it either.

Do you think Kris Jenner should join the cast as a full-time cast member? Did you enjoy all of the cameos of former Housewives?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.