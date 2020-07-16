Brandi Glanville to Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers: ‘I want to be a throuple’

No one brings the crazy like Brandi, and she is pulling out all the stops on the latest season of RHOBH. Brandi made her first appearance in Season 10 on last night’s episode.

The new preview clip for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shows Brandi Glanville telling Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers that she wants a throuple with them.

Fans know there is a lot that goes down involving Brandi and Denise for the remainder of the season. It is the nasty she said/she said feud that blows up into the entertainment that RHOBH fans eat up week after week.

Must see episode of RHOBH

The preview for next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shows Brandi mingling with Aaron and Denise at Kyle Richards’ charity event. After smacking another female on the behind, Brandi crosses a line with the couple.

“As much as you guys are codependent-ish, and I like it. I want to be a throuple with you guys,” Brandi excitedly expresses to them.

Denise immediately responds, making it clear that she and Aaron are not codependent. Aaron simply looks as though he wants to smack Brandi across the face.

Of course, fans will have to tune in next week to see what happens with Aaron, Brandi, and Denise. One thing is for sure. Brandi’s throuple comment is only the tip of the iceberg of the drama that is ahead with this group.

Brandi and Denise finally playing out onscreen

For months there have been rumors that Brandi and Denise had an affair. The speculation got started by Brandi, thanks to a slew of her tweets at the end of last year.

Denise has denied that anything sexual or romantic occurred between her and Brandi. However, that hasn’t stopped Brandi from sticking to her claims that the two had an affair.

Now fans will get to see the fallout of Brandi telling the group about her alleged sexual encounter with Denise. Plus, The Bold and the Beautiful star explodes when confronted by her costars.

A glimpse of what is ahead on RHOBH features Brandi saying she wants a throuple and her warning the other ladies to be careful around Denise. Brandi tells the women that Denise is “not who she claims to be.”

Whatever goes down during the rest of Season 10 of RHOBH between Brandi Glanville, Denise Richards, and Aaron Phypers, it is clear someone is telling tales.

Who do you believe, Brandi or Denise?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.