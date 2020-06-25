Denise Richards threatens to quit if Bravo airs Brandi Glanville claims when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been waiting to see what happens with Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville this season. All will be revealed when the show returns from hiatus in just two weeks.

For months, there have been rumors about an alleged affair between Denise and Brandi. When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer dropped, the buildup for the moment was talked about for days. What happened between these two friends?

The mid-season trailer shows Brandi Glanville spilling her guts

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gears up for a big return in two weeks, and the mid-season trailer has given fans insight into how things went down. Brandi is seen telling some of the housewives that she slept with Denise and the two discussed that Aaron Phypers would be upset if he ever found out.

In another portion of the trailer, Denise is seen denying that anything happened between her and Brandi at all. After the season the ladies have had so far, this was just the icing on the cake.

Garcelle is shown saying she believes Denise and appears to remain in her corner throughout this storyline, even confiding in the other ladies that she has not been able to contact her friend in quite some time following the incident.

Perhaps the most shocking moment is when Denise is seen telling the ladies that if Bravo airs the drama, she will quit. The season premiere of The Real Housewives alluded to the fact that she may have followed through with her threat as it cut to a green screen.

Why was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on hiatus?

Things have been wacky in 2020 and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is no exception. Bravo put the show on hiatus and is allegedly working on some re-editing, though some viewers aren’t buying it.

The show is still two weeks away from returning. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wasn’t the only affected show- The Real Housewives of New York was also pulled for a hiatus. With all of the recent trouble Bravo has had with their cast members from other shows, they were likely trying to make sure that no additional problems would arise that would cause more firings.

As viewers wait for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to return, they can hang on to the mid-season trailer which amped up the second half of the season big time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, July 8 at 9/8c on Bravo.