This is not a drill: Bravolebrities are dropping like flies!

There is no way around it. Whether your favorite Bravo show is midseason, wrapping up, or about to premiere, major cast shakeups are in store. Here’s the round up of all the comings and goings.

Real Housewives of Orange County

Not one, but two OC housewives are exiting the show before filming starts for the upcoming season.

It started with Vicki Gunvalson, the OG of the OC. Her departure didn’t shock too many people- after 14 years as a featured housewife, Vicki was demoted to “friend” in season 14.

Vicki, of course, was furious. She revealed on the season 14 reunion that the demotion made her feel like a “has-been.” Vicki announced her departure on Instagram shortly after.

Tamra Judge’s departure followed at lightning speed. Just a few days after Vicki’s announcement, Tamra said her own goodbyes on Instagram. Tamra’s exit comes after 12 years on the show. She said that she was also offered a diminished guest spot on the show, but turned it down. That’s an ego eraser right there, friends.

Real Housewives of New York

In a plot twist worthy of a best selling novel, Tinsley Mortimer ended up with Scott Kluth. The two had a whirlwind romance that, judging by Tinsley’s Instagram, involved a lot of private jets, Chicago highrise hangs, and perfectly curated outfits.

Tinsley’s modern time fairytale culminated with a Christmas themed proposal complete with carolers. This is all very exciting, but for Tinsley fans, the next chapter is disappointing. Tinsley is moving to Chicago to spend time with her new fiance. Her story was wrapped up at a turbo speed during the latest RHONY episode, and just like that, she is gone.

Tinsley is not planning on coming back to Real Housewives of New York next season. But, if we’re lucky, she may make some guest appearances.

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Eva Marcille started guest appearing on Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2017 and then was quickly promoted to a full housewife. However, Eva recently announced that she will not be coming back for next season.

“I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided; however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities,” she explained.

While it is a bummer to see her go, Eva herself is ready to move on. She wants to focus on her three kids and on being a cast member on Rick Smiley Morning Show.

Vanderpump Rules

The freshly wrapped Vanderpump Rules season was filled with the usual drama. However, by the time the reunion rolled around, things went horribly south. Several castmembers got the axe on the same day for past inappropriate behavior.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired for racially insensitive actions towards their former castmate Faith Stowers. The duo called the police on Faith and reported her for a crime committed by someone else. The incident was brought up by Faith on a podcast and Stassi and Kristen were fired as a result.

Most recently, Stassi and Kristen hired a crisis management firm to represent them and have apologized. There’s no word on how Kristen is doing so far. Stassi, however, made the news again by announcing she is expecting a baby with fiance Beau Clark.

Vanderpump Rules’ two newest additions, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, will not be coming back for another season either. Bravo fired the two for racially insensitive tweets from 2012.

It remains to be seen if Jax Taylor will follow suit, as fans have called for his firing.

Below Deck

Peter Hunziker from Below Deck was also let go by Bravo. This newest firing was prompted by Peter’s past racist posts coming to light. Peter has remained mum about the firing (although he did respond to the post beforehand), but Bravo did not mince words when it released a statement: “Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.