Denise Richards speaks out after Brandi Glanville shares photo of them kissing

This season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills focuses on the drama between Denise Richards and the rest of the cast.

The series has been on hiatus, but will return with new episodes this week. During the second half of the season, fans expect that the show will focus on rumors of an affair between Denise and former cast member Brandi Glanville.

Denise recently appeared on The Talk to discuss the rumors.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Last month Brandi shared a photo where she is kissing Denise

Last month, Brandi took to twitter to share a photo of herself kissing Denise. Rumors of an affair between the two women began in January of this year.

After the allegations were made, Denise stopped filming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Fans have already seen Denise walk out while filming on several occasions, and the drama will only intensify over the next few episodes.

Both Brandi and Denise appear in the RHOBH midseason trailer. In it, Brandi claims that she did hook up with Denise and says that Denise asked her to keep it a secret from her husband Aaron Phypers.

In the next clip, Denise denies Brandi’s claims.

Denise denies rumors of an affair with Brandi

During her recent appearance on The Talk, Denise said that she hopes fans will just watch things play out on the show and not make assumptions about what happened. She hinted that fans will learn the truth as the season goes on.

Denise revealed that she feels the rumors are childish and added that she “can’t speak for anyone else,” apparently in reference to Brandi.

The cast asked Denise whether she has any regrets about joining RHOBH. She explained that she loved filming the first season, so she doesn’t regret that, but that the second season was a much more difficult experience for her.

Denise said that she has weathered worse rumors over the years, so she isn’t too concerned about the ones she’s facing now. She also said that she and her husband know the truth, which is all that matters to her.

Fans don’t know yet whether Denise will show up at the reunion, but if she does, she will have the chance to clear up the rumors once and for all.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns with a new episode on July 8, 2020, at 9/8c on Bravo.