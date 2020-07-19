Lisa Rinna blasts RHOBH reunion, suggests Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville drama was not discussed

We’ve been learning a few spoilers about the recently recorded Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

And one thing we know so far is that one famous housewife is not happy about it.

The women hashed out the Season 10 drama last week, but Lisa Rinna is not pleased with how things went down.

After the taping, the actress took to the social media to air how she really felt about the RHOBH reunion.

Liss Rinna calls the reunion ‘bullsh*t’

The Season 10 reunion was reportedly filmed on Thursday, June 16, but it didn’t live up to the hype.

At least not according to Lisa Rinna, who shared a scathing post following the taping of the show.

The mom-of-two took to Instagram and shared a message in her IG stories calling the reunion “bullsh*t.”

Lisa referenced the cease and desist order which was sent to by cast mate Denise Richards.

The Wild Things actress has been trying to prevent Bravo from airing allegations made by former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Brandi Glanville.

Brandi made the claim to other cast members on the show that she had an affair with Denise.

This story line is just now starting to out play out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills even though the rumors of the alleged affair emerged before the season even began.

Brandi also told the women that after she woke up in bed with Denise, she warned her that husband Aaron Phypers cannot find out about it.

The 49-year-old has vehemently denied these claims and has since been trying to prevent Bravo from airing the story line.

Meanwhile, many of her cast mates believe that Brandi is telling the truth.

Denise sends Bravo a cease and desist

In an effort to kill the claims, Denise sent Brandi and producers of the Bravo show a cease and desist order.

This is what Lisa was referencing in her post.

This means they simply cannot discuss certain things or they will face legal action.

It’s not clear if the Denise and Brandi affair will still play out as intended or if Bravo had to do a bit of editing.

However, it’s obvious that Denise’s letter has disrupted the reunion since the women were not able to dish on the most talked-about moment from the season.

We won’t know for sure to what extent they were able to discuss the affair until the RHOBH reunion actually airs.

One thing we do know is that Brandi Glanville did not join the other women on stage.

That doesn’t mean Brandi is out altogether. She will reportedly do a one-on-one sit down with Andy Cohen at a later date.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.