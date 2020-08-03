Denise Richards claims Brandi Glanville said she slept with someone else from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Fans are torn on who to believe regarding the rumors about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Former star Brandi Glanville returned to the show and dropped a bomb on the cast when she claimed that she had an affair with Denise Richards.

Denise, who is married to Aaron Phypers, vehemently denies Brandi’s claims and even sent a cease and desist to Bravo in an effort to stop the storyline from playing out on TV.

Unfortunately for Denise, her attempts to quell the rumors were unsuccessful.

Now, viewers are seeing exactly how the Denise and Brandi affair came to light as the drama continues to unfold on RHOBH.

Drama ensues in Rome

The Wild Things actress and some of the other ladies learned of Brandi’s claims during a cast trip.

Brandi spilled the beans on the alleged secret affair during a chat with Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards right before they jetted off to Rome. She also told the women that Denise had been talking about them behind their backs.

During their first dinner in Italy, Teddi confronted Denise about the things she supposedly said about them and eventually revealed Brandi’s shocking allegations about the affair.

The episode ended with Denise denying that anything happened between her and Brandi, but she also shared some eye-popping statements of her own.

Did Brandi tell Denise she slept with another cast mate?

In the episode to come, viewers will hear another shocking affair rumor concerning Brandi and a different RHOBH cast member.

During another conversation with the group, the women continued to delve into Brandi’s claim that she slept with Denise.

However, as she continued to deny the affair, Denise dropped another bomb.

It seems Denise is not the first housewife that Brandi has claimed she had an affair with.

In a teaser for the upcoming episode, the blonde beauty says to the women, “I will tell you, Brandi said that she’s had sex with some of the people from this group.”

As the ladies looked on in obvious shock, Kyle asked, “Someone at this table right now?”

“Yes,” responded Denise.

During the conversation, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi, and Sutton Stracke were all at the table with Denise.

The whole group seemed shocked when Denise dropped the new bit of gossip.

It will be interesting to see which cast member Denise names as the suspect in this new development, but clearly, this cast trip to Rome will be one to remember!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.