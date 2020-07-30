Garcelle Beauvais says she wasn’t invited to cast dinner after the RHOBH reunion, Kyle Richards responds

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke spilled some tea during their recent guest appearances on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The ladies were on WWHL immediately after the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired on Bravo.

They dished on the cast trip to Rome, which is now playing out on the show, and about the affair rumor between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville.

However, during the interview, Garcelle revealed some interesting news about the recently taped RHOBH reunion–including why she un-followed castmate Lisa Rinna on social media immediately after.

Furthermore, the Season 10 newbies also talked about being snubbed by their castmates after the reunion.

Garcelle and Sutton talk about RHOBH reunion

When Andy asked the women about their first reunion experience Garcelle shared, “I was exhausted, I was drained I was shocked…it was a lot.”

She added, “It took me two days to shake it honestly.”

And speaking of the reunion, Garcelle also revealed that her castmates had a get together after the reunion taping that neither she nor Sutton were invited to.

“There was an impromptu get together after the reunion that we were not invited to,” stated the actress.

To which Sutton chimed in, “Hashtag not invited.”

Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp, who are apparently now called “Fox Force Five,” had dinner at Kyle’s home and the two newbies didn’t get the memo.

Nonetheless, in true Garcelle fashion, she tells Andy Cohen that she would not have gone anyway but says, “It would have been nice to have been invited, I thought that was mean.”

“By the way,” said Andy Cohen, “You unfollowed Rinna after the reunion.”

“Yeah, after the reunion was a lot for me,” Garcelle explained.

“I just felt…the stakes were too high for something that was really between Denise and her husband. It just seemed too much for me.”

Kyle Richards responds to Garcelle Beauvais

After the clip was posted on the WWHL Instagram page, fans had a lot to say about Garcelle’s non-invite.

But one of the Fox Force Five had something to say as well.

Kyle Richards posted a response saying in part, “Although I had been nothing but nice to Garcelle she has made it clear she doesn’t like me…so why would she want to be invited to my home.”

You can check out Sutton and Garcelle’s appearance on WWHL below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.