Andy Cohen discusses Denise Richards’ possible return for RHOBH Season 11

There’s been so much chatter surrounding Denise Richards that it’s hard to keep up.

The second-season newbie has also been caught up in the middle of an affair scandal with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Brandi Glanville.

Brandi dropped the bomb during an episode of the show, but the rumors were swirling long before Season 10 even aired.

Now, we’re finally getting to see it play out on the show. But with most of the cast taking Brandi’s side, many fans are wondering if Denise will return for a third season.

Andy Cohen dishes on Denise’s return to RHOBH

Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen recently sat down for a chat with the ladies of The View and he dished on all things housewives.

When things turned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Andy delved into Denise’s future on the show.

He shared, “[I] haven’t made any decisions about next season of [RHOBH] but I hope Denise will be back.”

There was talk at one point that Denise had quit the show after the Brandi affair was revealed. However, the actress put those rumors to rest and she showed up for the recently taped Season 10 reunion, so obviously she’s still very much a part of the cast.

And, speaking of the reunion, the Watch What Happens Live host also touched on that, referencing Lisa Rinna’s angry post claiming that the reunion was, “Bullsh*t.”

“Brandi was not [at the reunion] and I think that was part of the reason that Rinna was unhappy,” explained Andy.

However, he also reiterated what we heard some time ago – that the former RHOBH cast member will indeed get a chance to share her side of the story.

“You will be hearing more from Brandi,” Andy continued. “There are two sides to this story, maybe three, and it’s one of those kind of mysteries that will continue to play out as the season goes on.”

The drama continues to play out

As Andy noted, the scandalous affair rumor will indeed continue to unravel as time goes on.

In the last episode, Brandi made the revelation to Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp, right before the cast left for their trip to Rome.

Brandi also told the ladies that Denise has been talking behind their back and we already know that Teddi will indeed confront her about that during a dinner in Rome.

Most likely, Kyle and Teddi will drop the bomb about Brandi’s affair with Denise during the cast trip, since Erika Girardi, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley have not yet heard the rumors.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.