Denise Richards insists she ‘did not have an affair,’ talks regrets while filming RHOBH

It’s the alleged affair rocking The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and fans are divided on who to believe.

Although we’ve been hearing about a salacious affair between Denise Richards and former RHOBH cast member Brandi Glanville, the storyline is just starting to play out on the show.

There’s been a lot of she said/she said between the two women and despite denials from the Wild Things actress that the affair never happened, Brandi Glanville is maintaining that it did.

Now, it seems Denise is on the outs with most of her castmates and she’s speaking out about her time on the Bravo show, plus she delves into the affair rumors in a new interview.

Denise Richards doubles down on affair claim

The actress recently spoke with the Washington Post.

While dishing about the drama that’s now spreading like wildfire, Denise tells WP, “I did not have an affair.”

She added, “There’s definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this housewives season, and that’s all I’ll say.”

The new Bravo housewife also talked about Brandi Glanville’s claim that she has an open marriage with her husband, Aaron Phypers.

“If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it,” says Denise.

Denise talks RHOBH regrets

The 49-year-old also talked about her stint on the popular reality show.

She is now in her second season and admits that Season 10 is much different than her first stint on RHOBH.

Denise has had several arguments with her castmates this season, the most recent drama stemmed from a party at her house.

During the event, the conversation got a bit raunchy and Denise asked the ladies to end it since her kids and their friends were in hearing distance.

For some reason, this turned into a whole ordeal– with some of the women calling Denise a hypocrite for the way she reacted about the conversation.

During Season 9, Richards talked about her husband’s penis size and about getting a happy ending after a massage. So when she made a big deal about the conversation at her house, the ladies were perplexed.

In response to that Richards says, “My openness definitely bit me in the ass a bit.”

“It’s a learning process. I went into the show just being myself, and I never wanted to try and play a part. I am who I am. People can believe whatever they want, but Wild Things was not a documentary.”

As for whether or not she will return for a third season, Denise says, “If it makes sense.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.