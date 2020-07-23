RHOBH: Brandy Glanville says she has proof of affair with Denise Richards

The most anticipated episode of the season finally played out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Bravo has been taunting us with the Denise Richards/Brandi Glanville storyline for several weeks and now we’re finally seeing it play out on the show.

The former Beverly Hills housewife showed up and caused an uproar when she revealed a secret about her relationship with the Wild Things actress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Denise has denied the allegations and even sent a cease and desist letter to producers of the Bravo show and to Brandi as well.

Despite trying to reportedly have the story line-edited from the show, Bravo has continued to share Brandi’s claims that she and Denise Richards had an affair.

Meanwhile, the cast is now divided– with many taking Brandi’s side in the she said/she said!

Brandi says she has proof of affair

After the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired, there was heated chatter on Twitter.

A RHOBH fan group asked followers if they believed Denise or Brandi.

However, the former alum responded to the question saying that she has proof of the affair and that we haven’t heard the full story quite yet.

It seems this proof will be shown as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season plays out.

Brandi says she and Denise hooked up twice

The 47-year-old continued to spill the beans on Twitter as fans and haters alike had a lot to say about how she outed her former friend.

Many followers commented that Brandi Glanville was lying about the entire situation and she refuted that, even at one point swearing on her kids that she was telling the truth.

It seems that Brandi and Denise share the same agent and he supposedly knows about the affair too.

As the mom-of-two continued to get bashed online, she held her stance telling them over and over again that she was telling the truth.

“Even if you are telling the truth, why ruin somebodies marriage? I’ve been with plenty of married guys, but never felt the need to tell their wives or husbands about it,” said one fan.

“First off f*#k off,” responded Brandi. “I’m not ruining any marriages!!! They are open and asked me to find chicks for them!”

She also spilled some more tea when another fan said, “I like you Brandi but do you need money so much that you would betray a confidence for a TV show?”

“Yes,” responded the former Beverly Hills housewife. “I honestly held my tongue for 9 months we hooked up twice she completely f*ked me over.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.