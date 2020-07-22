Lisa Rinna’s daughter doesn’t want to film RHOBH, says mom forces her to do it

Lisa Rinna has been feeling the heat from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers due to her ongoing drama with Denise Richards.

She recently sparked controversy yet again, but this time it’s because of something her daughter has said.

Lisa has been on the show for several seasons now and viewers often see her interacting with her husband, Harry Hamlin, and their two daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin.

However, it seems that Amelia has chosen not to be a part of the show anymore.

Amelia says Rinna forces her to be on RHOBH

Last season, the 19-year-old model opened up about a painful subject on the show–her long-running battle with anorexia.

Amelia’s struggle was a major storyline for RHOBH, and when the topic was brought up, some of the housewives even shared their own past battles with eating disorders.

Lisa has since revealed that Amelia is doing much better, but now the teenager is getting hate for talking about her anorexia on the Bravo show.

She recently responded to a post of someone claiming she was faking it for the cameras. But in her response, she may have thrown her mom right under the bus.

“I seriously can’t believe I’m being accused of lying about anorexia to get more air time, sorry but I’m forced to be on the housewives by my mom,” Amelia said.

“Ask anyone it’s the last thing I want to do. I couldn’t care less about air time. So f— you.”

Amelia defends her mom against backlash

Several media outlets have since caught wind of Amelia’s comment and Lisa has been getting a lot of backlash as a result.

However, the model took to Instagram to clarify her comments.

Amelia explained in a series of IG videos and posts that she was in the 7th grade at the time she began filming and was uncomfortable with the idea of being on TV, but her mom encouraged her to step out of her comfort zone.

In the post, Amelia asked fans to “Calm down” and stop bashing her mom.

The teenager explained that she used the wrong choice of words in her message, saying, “I should have said ENCOURAGED NOT FORCED.”

Amelia also noted that it’s now been six years since she’s been filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and says she could have stopped filming long ago.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.