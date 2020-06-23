Lisa Rinna goes nude to sell sunglasses and her daughter Delilah reacts

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills beauty Lisa Rinna has gone nude to sell sunglasses, and her daughter Delilah is reacting.

Lisa shocked, surprised and pleased fans, as well as her friends and family, over the weekend. She shared several photos of her posing in nothing but her birthday suit and sunglasses.

The photoshoot was for Christian Cowan x Le Specs Campaign and boy do the pictures have people talking.

There is no question the mother two is on fire at almost 57-years-old. Lisa is proud of her smoking hot body and was not afraid to show it off for the sunglasses campaign.

Lisa’s family responds

It turns out Lisa didn’t share her latest project with her family, or at least that is what the Hamlin family wants people to think.

Lisa posted several photos to her Instagram feed featuring her in various poses with nothing but sunglasses on. The images are racy, but Lisa made sure all her private parts were strategically covered. She bared her toned bod, showcasing lean legs, toned behind, firm arms and flat abs.

The comments section of Lisa’s nude photos, which can be seen here, quickly populated with remarks. Fans praised her courage, drooled over her body, and fire emoji’s popped up all over the comments of the Instagram post.

One comment caught fans’ eyes rather quickly, and that was from Lisa’s oldest daughter, Delilah Belle. The 22-year-old was shocked to see her mom posing in all her glory.

Delilah wanted to know when her mom did the shoot, making it appear that the young woman had no idea Lisa was going nude.

Later, Lisa’s youngest daughter, Amelia Gray, populated the comments section with her response. She had a little more to say than her sister. The 19-year-old also wanted to know when Lisa did the photoshoot but also called her mom hot.

Last but not least, Lisa’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin, shouted from the rooftops that Lisa was his girl. There is no jealously from Harry, only praise.

Lisa Rinna leaves Bravo stars in awe

There is no shortage of drama on all of the Real Housewives franchises. Those ladies know how to cat-fight, nit-pick, throw a fit and so much more.

However, all the nastiness and negativity was left behind as Lisa’s Bravo pals flooded the comments section of a second post full of more nude photos.

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Gretchen Rossi, and Luann de Lesseps were all in awe of Lisa. Andy Cohen also took time to praise the RHOBH star.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, July 8 at 9/8c on Bravo.