RHOBH Spoilers: Teddi confronts Denise Richards during cast trip to Rome

Tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is gearing up to be one filled with drama.

And it seems Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards will be in the middle of it.

The two women have a confrontation in Rome during their cast trip. While Brandi Glanville did not join the women, her name will still be a topic of conversation on their getaway.

Before leaving the U.S Brandi revealed a secret affair about her and Denise during a visit to Kyle Richards’ home.

Teddi and Kim Richards were also there when the mom-of-two dropped the affair bomb on the shocked ladies, but that’s not all she told them.

Glanville also revealed that Denise has been bad mouthing her costars, including Teddi, who she reportedly says is living in her father, John Mellencamp’s shadow.

Teddi confronts Denise in Rome

The women barely had time to unpack their bags before the altercation ensued.

During their first dinner in Rome, Teddi decided to confront the Wild Things actress saying, “Denise, somebody told some terrible things that you said about me.”

A shocked Denise responded, “What terrible things?”

“You said things like I am pathetic, you can’t stand me and that I’m desperate to fit in with this friend group because I’ve been living in my father’s shadow my entire life,” continued Teddi.

As the other women looked on uncomfortably, Denise denied the claims telling Teddi, “I’ve never said that.” Adding, “I would never say that about your father.”

Teddi then revealed that the claims were made by Brandi Glanville. “She told a lot of things you’ve said about me and a lot of people at this table,” shared Teddi.

As the actress continued to deny the claims, the clip cuts to her confessional and with an eye roll, she declares, “Brandi Glanville’s your source?”

Shocking revelations will emerge tonight

The confrontation between Denise and Teddi won’t be the only drama that will happen in episode 12, titled Roman Rumors.

Instagram user @therealhousewivesofbh shared a few more tidbits about what we can expect from the RHOBH ladies.

Garcelle and Sutton will see a snag in their growing relationship due to Garcelle’s bluntness.

And it seems Kyle will have a lot to say about the two fashionistas of the group, Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley.

Apparently, there will be some shocking revelations as well, which is most likely referring the Brandi and Denise affair allegations.

The ladies have a lot in store for us on this trip to Rome and we can’t wait!

See sneak peek below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.