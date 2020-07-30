Denise Richards begs RHOBH producers not to air Brandi Glanville sex claims

Things are certainly heating up in the 90210 and the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills did not disappoint.

The show is just now delving into the Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards affair scandal and there’s a lot more to come in the weeks ahead.

Last week, the former RHOBH alum told Kyle and Teddi about her alleged romp with the actress and now things are continuing to unfold.

During a cast trip to Rome, drama ensued the minute they landed in the historic city.

Unfortunately for Denise, her Italian vacation is about to sour before she even has time to unpack her bags.

Teddi drops a bomb in Rome

The sexual rendezvous wasn’t the only thing that Brandi Glanville talked about with Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp.

She also told them that Denise has been bad-mouthing the cast, and shared specific things that she claimed Denise has been saying behind their back.

And during their first sit down dinner, the accountability coach confronted Denise.

The 49-year-old vehemently denied saying anything negative about her castmates but Teddi wasn’t done quite yet.

Once Brandi’s name was brought up, Teddi made it known that Brandi had said much more.

As the other women at the table urged her to reveal what was said, Teddi blurted out, “Denise, I’m not going to torture you any longer, she said you two had sex.”

As Garcelle, Erika, Dorit and Sutton looked on in shock, Teddi repeated Brandi’s claims that the affair happened during a visit to see the Wild Things actress on a movie set in 2019.

While stating that it was not true, Richards tried to explain saying, “Aaron was there… My daughter was there, I was there with three kids.” She added, “Are you f**king kidding me?”

And after trying to explain, a frustrated Denise then said, “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo.”

The actress uses this line when she doesn’t want a clip to be aired on TV, but we’ve seen her say it twice now so clearly her strategy isn’t working.

Denise begs producers not to air the clip

As the tense conversation continued, Denise called for show producers saying, “Please do not air this, please. That is not true.”

The women later get up to leave the restaurant and we hear a whispered conversation between Dorit and Denise.

“They’re not going to cut it,” says Dorit.

“No,” retorted Denise. “If they ever want me to be on this show, they need to cut that.”

Well clearly it wasn’t cut and the aftermath of that will be aired next week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.