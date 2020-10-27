Ex-RHOBH star Brandi Glanville spills more tea on Denise Richards 

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville spilled more tea about her alleged one-time lover, actress Denise Richards.

Brandi had tea-time with Patrik and Pol on her aptly named podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, and the trio discussed former RHOBH star, Denise Richards.

The last season of the show featured Brandi telling the women that she had sex with Denise. Denise was told on-camera about the claim and denied that she had any sexual relations with Brandi.

Brandi said that she and Denise made out on one occasion and had sex on another. She noted that the women weren’t “down and dirty every day,” but that they had two separate sexual rendezvous.

When Brandi was asked by her guests if the sex with Denise was any good, she replied, “She’s a beautiful woman,” to which one of her guests responded, “But she’s not a nice person.”

Brandi agreed and said that she was very aware of that fact, adding that Denise tried to ruin her life just for telling the truth. On the show, Denise accused Brandi of trying to ruin her life and family by spreading lies.

Brandi claims Denise refused to face her at reunion

Her guests asked Brandi how close she is with the actress now and she said that she hasn’t talked to Denise since she spilled the tea on TV.

“She won’t face me,” Brandi exclaimed, adding that she had a dress for the RHOBH reunion show, but Bravo canceled on the morning she was supposed to film.

Andy Cohen minced no words when he addressed Brandi’s absence from the reunion show.

“After hearing Brandi saying I licked her *****, there really was nowhere else to go,” Andy had stated.

The podcast host also discussed having plastic surgery and admitted to having her breasts done and vagina tightened.

Former RHOBH star Kathryn Edwards believes the ladies had sex

Denise repeatedly denied the claim that she had sex with Brandi.

Former RHOBH star Kathryn Edwards gave her own opinion last September on the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope. She said that Brandi probably wanted to use the alleged tryst to get back onto the RHOBH and that Denise probably expected for their activities to be kept between them.

“This is what I think, and I could be dead wrong. I think she knew Brandi,” said Kathryn. “Maybe they drank a lot of tequila together and this happened and then they enjoyed it and it happened again.”

Kathryn went on to say that perhaps Brandi thought the rendezvous would be a great storyline and would secure her return to the franchise if she shared it.

“And Denise trusted that Brandi wouldn’t,” she said.

Kathryn also said that to not consult Denise before-hand for a gotcha moment was throwing Denise under the bus.

“I think that’s really sh***y for me. I think that’s not nice,” she concluded.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus at Bravo.