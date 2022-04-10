RHONJ reunion outfits revealed— Check out the Jersey girls in their gold outfits

Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider were named among the best dressed. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion has been filmed.

Just a few days ago, the reunion outfits were revealed.

All of the RHONJ women were dressed in gold, with varying design degrees.

RHONJ ladies stun in gold

After a season of ups and downs with plenty of drama, The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers can’t wait for the reunion to air.

Tensions have been high between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs, and those will continue to heighten as the women head to Nashville ahead of the reunion episodes.

Bravo By Betches on Instagram was able to round up all of the reunion photos. Each RHONJ lady wore gold, but not everyone knocked it out of the park according to fans.

Immediately, viewers began to weigh in on who was best dressed. While several of the women were chosen for best dressed depending on viewers’ taste, it was a wide-spread opinion that Traci Lynn Johnson was not up to par for her first reunion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One commenter wrote, “Melissa and Jackie 🔥 honorable mention to Dolores”

Another agreed, noting, “Dolores + Melissa”

Another said, “Everyone looks great,except Traci. What happened to her hair?? It looks like Ramen noodles 😭😭 Dolores looks amazing!”

Pic credit: @bravobybetches/Instagram

Another comment about Traci was, “They all kinda slayed except Ms. Barber that was a flop”

And another vote for the cast was “best dressed full cast in a WHILE 🙌🏼”

Pic credit: @bravobybetches/Instagram

What can viewers expect from the RHONJ reunion?

Spoilers have been leaked now that The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion has been taped.

There was an incident with Joe Gorga walking off stage after discussing his relationship with Gia Giudice. The uncle and niece have been back and forth all season, with a huge confrontation happening during the season premiere.

While it was rumored Gia would attend the reunion, it’s being said she was not there. She did, however, warn everyone ahead of time to go easy on her mom because of Teresa Giudice’s emergency surgery.

Dolores Catania likely had a conversation with Jennifer Aydin about where they stand. Dolores said she wasn’t sure where the two stood, and Jennifer added that they would address it at the reunion.

In just a few weeks, the reunion will air, and the women will have their chance to air their grievances. There’s plenty to go around, and with the spoiler about Joe Gorga, there’s at least one intense moment to look forward to watching.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.