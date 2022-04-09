Joe Gorga storms off RHONJ Season 12 reunion: Is he done with the show for good?

The ladies aren’t the only ones bringing the drama to the RHONJ Season 12 reunion show. Pic credit: Bravo

Joe Gorga stormed off The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion show in a moment not even Andy Cohen saw coming. Melissa Gorga’s husband even declared at the time he was done with the Bravo show.

The RHONJ Season 12 reunion was filmed earlier this week, with Andy teasing it was reminiscent of earlier seasons. One difference about this reunion was that Teresa Giudice couldn’t yell due to her recent surgery.

Season 12 of the hit Bravo show has been one for the books, filled with dramatic fights, tension, and throwing things. It’s not just the ladies bringing the heat, either. The husbands have been causing quite a stir, too, and it appears that runs over into the reunion.

There has been a lot of family tension between Joe and his niece Gia Giudice this season. Gia called out her uncle over how Joe disrespected her father, Joe Giudice.

According to Page Six, during a heated exchange about the state of his relationship with Gia, Joe got upset and bolted. An insider shared with the website that Joe stated, “I quit. It’s not worth it. This is my family. I’m done!” as he walked off the stage.

Teresa was the one who went to talk to her brother. Andy reportedly told her to speak to him because the show could not afford to lose Joe.

This is not the first time Joe stopped filming over the state of his relationship with Gia. When he stopped by Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast, Joe told Melissa he didn’t film for weeks after his initial blow-up with Gia early on in the season.

RHONJ alum confirms Joe reunion drama

Kim DePaola, who was a friend and guest on RHONJ for a few seasons, weighed in on the Joe reunion drama too. Teresa and Kim still know the name people, so Kim hears things about the show.

“Joe storms off the stage [during the reunion]. He storms off, and Andy makes Teresa go chasing after him. I heard it was ugly. Like, really bad. Really bad. Joe Gorga is really over it. He just really is over it,” Kim said during an appearance on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

She wasn’t sure why Andy had Teresa go speak to Joe instead of his wife, Melissa. Kim simply expressed Andy must have felt Teresa was the right choice. She also spilled Andy was very worried Joe was truly going to leave The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

It looks like RHONJ fans are in for one ugly and tense Season 12 reunion show. As for whether Joe Gorga’s really done with the show, Kim doesn’t think he will walk away for good. Only time will tell, though.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.