Gia Giudice asks RHONJ cast to ‘go easy’ on Teresa at the reunion because she won’t be able to yell

Teresa Giudice is attending the RHONJ, but Gia Giudice wants them to “go easy” on her. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion is ready to film.

It’s been an intense season, reminiscent of earlier seasons with plenty of drama and backstabbing.

Teresa Giudice is angry with the women questioning her fiance, Luis Ruelas. Margaret Josephs is at the top of that list, and their feud is building toward a blowup on the cast trip.

Gia Giudice wants the women to ‘go easy’ on Teresa Giudice

In an Instagram Live earlier this week, Gia Giudice confirmed that her mom, Teresa Giudice, would attend The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion.

She recently underwent emergency surgery and is still recovering from the event. Gia was the one who announced Teresa’s health scare, and while the RHONJ OG hasn’t addressed it publicly, Dolores Catania revealed that it was an appendectomy.

While speaking to her followers, Gia revealed that while Teresa is doing okay, she can’t yell because it will hurt her stomach. She asked everyone to “go easy” on her mom.

It’s unlikely that anyone will “go easy” at the RHONJ reunion, given the drama that has transpired throughout the season. Teresa has clarified that she doesn’t stand for anyone questioning Luis Ruelas. Margaret Josephs and Teresa have exchanged words in a recent episode, where Gia stepped in to defend her mom.

Gia Giudice a big part of RHONJ Season 12

This season has been different because Gia Giudice has been involved a lot. She has her own confessional, and she’s rumored to have been paid for her appearances throughout the season.

Gia was in the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, where she faced off with her uncle Joe Gorga. Gia has issues with how her uncle talks about her dad, and she isn’t shy about letting him know.

There’s also speculation that Gia may attend a portion of the reunion. It wasn’t confirmed, but a blind item that leaked revealed it was a possibility she may show, and given that she’s had a hand in some of the drama and is always there to defend her mom, it makes sense.

How the taping of the reunion will go remains unclear, but Teresa Giudice isn’t known for her calm demeanor. Will she be able to keep from yelling?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.