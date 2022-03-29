RHONJ: Dolores Catania gives update on Teresa Giudice following recent surgery

Dolores Catania shares update on Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Dolores Catania recently gave an update on her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmate Teresa Giudice following her recent procedure. People were surprised to find out a few days ago that the OG had been admitted to the hospital to undergo emergency surgery.

The news was shocking because prior to her daughter Gia Giudice posting on social media about her mom’s hospitalization, it wasn’t publicly revealed that she was unwell. However, last week Gia shared a photo on Instagram of Teresa clad in a hospital gown and lying in a hospital bed.

She was admitted into the hospital on Wednesday, and the surgery was performed the next day.

The 21-year-old also asked her followers to pray for a speedy recovery for her mom, and since then, we’ve learned a bit more about the reason behind Teresa’s hospitalization.

Dolores Catania says Teresa Giudice is in a ‘tremendous amount of pain’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star didn’t spend very long in the hospital and has already been released.

Teresa is now home recovering from the surgery she had to remove her appendix. However, according to her castmate Dolores Catania, things have been painful for the 49-year-old post-surgery.

During a recent chat with E! News, Dolores shared an update about the OG’s current state, and it seems she has a long way to go before she’s back to her old self again.

“She had her appendix out. Now it just takes time to heal. But it was emergency surgery, so she’s in a lot of pain,” revealed Dolores, who noted that she had just spoken to her friend.

“She’s not well,” continued the Jersey Housewife. “She’s not feeling good at all. It’s bad.”

“She’s in a tremendous amount of pain,” added Dolores.

Teresa Giudice’s rep says she’s recuperating after surgery

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star hasn’t said much about her condition since leaving the hospital, but she has been active on social media.

Teresa recently shared photos of a beautiful bouquet of flowers she received from friends and well-wishers since returning home.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

PEOPLE, also noted that Teresa shared a clip on her Instagram Story which showed her at home with two of her girls by her side.

“I love my daughters they give me so much love,” said Teresa in the video. “I love you Gia [and] Milania.”

However, aside from Dolores Catania’s update on Teresa’s state, her rep has spoken out in a statement to E! News.

It reads, “She is recuperating and is looking forward to [a] speedy recovery. She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.