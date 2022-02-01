RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin addresses ‘whack’ plastic surgery look ahead of Season 12 premiere

RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin addressed her new look. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back for Season 12, and Jennifer Aydin looks a bit different.

She opened up about her new nose and plastic surgery ahead of the premiere, revealing that this episode was filmed just four weeks after her surgery was done in Turkey.

RHONJ fans will see a different-looking Jennifer, and even though her Season 12 tagline addresses her new nose, it seems she is preparing viewers for what they are about to see.

Jennifer Aydin talks ‘whack’ on-camera look from plastic surgery

On her Instagram page, Jennifer Aydin addressed the plastic surgery she had done in Turkey last May. Her surgery was done on May 18, just one day before the second half of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 reunion aired.

The RHONJ star began by saying, “I’ve always been very open about my plastic surgery. The day this picture was taken was June 19th (Teresa’s pool party), 4 weeks after my surgery. I went to Turkey for my nephew’s Christening and while there, I got a rhinoplasty with chin implant and facial lipo with @drmustafaaliyanik.”

Jennifer then explained, “I’m totally aware of the criticism some of you may have after you see my face tonight. I had them too! Keep in mind that it was exactly 4 weeks after the date of my surgery. My face was still swollen and numb and it was hard to move, speak or smile. My surgery was already planned from way before I got the news of when filming was to start. And even though I was nervous on some of the backlash that may happen and I had no idea how whack I would look on camera, I remembered that I signed up to show my life.”

She then revealed that she wasn’t happy with her chin implant and removed it. Jennifer took the time to prepare viewers and explain what they will see when she hits the small screen for Season 12.

Which other Housewives look different these days?

Jennifer Aydin isn’t the only Housewife who looks different and was called out. Her new nose was called out last fall, and since then, more Bravolebrities have also been called out for filtered looks or plastic surgery.

Recently, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks was called out for “morphing into Khloe K” when she looked almost unrecognizable.

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador were also called out. Tamra shared a photo where she looked heavily filtered and Shannon’s confessional for Season 16 of RHOC made her look completely different.

As Jennifer marches into a new season of RHONJ, she is prepared for the onslaught of criticism she will receive.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.