RHOC: Shannon Beador debuts new look, called out for ‘good filter’

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador turned heads when she debuted her new confessional look.

She joins the ranks of recent Housewives who have been criticized for using Facetune or filters.

Shannon looks airbrushed and very fit, which was noted by fans in the comment section of her social media post.

RHOC fans call out Shannon Beador

When Shannon Beador shared her new photo, she made sure to shout out to her glam team.

The RHOC star wrote, “New interview look! Grateful to be working with @glambypamelab and @princeangelll ❤️❤️ #rhoc”

Followers immediately began commenting about how different The Real Housewives of Orange County looks in the new confessional photo.

One wrote, “Looks like she has a new face.😊”

And another voiced their opinion about real being better, saying, “Be real. Stop with the filters etc. you are beautiful when you look like you r real.”

Another questioned whether Shannon’s new look was due to Facetuning or if it was just the glam, asking, “Beautiful …. Anyone else think though that everyone is starting to look alike ? Is it FaceTune (never used it) or is it just the glam makeup”

Pic credit: @shannonbeador/Instagram

Which other Housewives have been called out for looking different?

RHOC star Shannon Beador isn’t the only Housewife to be called out for looking different in a confessional or a photo shared on social media.

Shannon’s former friend, Tamra Judge, was called out for looking so different in a photo she shared on social media after her face was almost unrecognizable.

Earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks was called out for trying to “morph into Khloe K” when she debuted a new look, and her face looked quite different than fans were used to seeing.

Last fall, Jennifer Aydin kicked this trend off when she debuted a newer face. RHONJ fans were shocked to see her look so different, calling her out. She didn’t confirm anything at that point, but she acknowledges her new nose in her tagline for Season 12 of RHONJ.

Now, Shannon Beador joins the stars from the franchises who have been called out about their very drastic changes in looks. She hasn’t addressed the comments about whether she’s had work done, but with the reunion coming up, Andy Cohen may address them.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.