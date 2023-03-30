RHONJ: Former matchmaker Jennifer Fessler wants to ‘set up’ this Real Housewife

Newcomer Jennifer Fessler is already making her mark on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In RHONJ Season 13, which includes returning stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin alongside fellow newbies Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, Fessler’s quick wit and cheerful personality have already made her a standout as a new “friend of” the Housewives.

On top of being a wife and mother — she and her husband, corporate lawyer Jeff Fessler, have two teenage children — Fessler’s also had quite an interesting career.

According to Bravo, she is currently working in the fashion industry as the co-founder and CEO of a direct-to-consumer shoe brand called F Major.

Before launching her own venture, the Bravo newbie worked as a corporate recruiter for companies such as Whole Foods, Polo, and Pivotal Search Group, among others.

Years before RHONJ, she also served as a director for a dating service called It’s Just Lunch — a job that she describes as “very, very fun.”

This week, Fessler opened up in an interview with Today about her background in professional matchmaking and the Real Housewife she most wants to “set up” on a date.

Speaking with the outlet, Fessler said she wants to put her matchmaking skills to the test by setting up another Real Housewife: The Real Housewives of Miami OG Adriana de Moura.

“I like something about her whole vibe,” Fessler said of de Moura, who recently split from her husband of nearly ten years, French hotel designer Frederic Marq.

“She seems sad to me this season about being alone,” Fessler added, “so I would love to see her matched up.”

RHONJ’s Jenn Fessler opens up about matchmaking past

Another perk of Fessler’s matchmaking job was meeting her husband Jeff, a partner in a corporate law firm based in New York City.

“Jeff Fessler was a client,” the Bravo star said, “which isn’t really allowed.”

“Don’t tell my boss!” she joked.

Fessler explained that when Jeff first tried to ask her out, she “just was not interested,” so the two became just friends instead.

But sending her then-client out on dates with other women started to make Fessler jealous.

“We were friends for a good year, and then as I began to set him up with people, I just lost my mind,” the Bravo star revealed.

But the story turned out to have a very happy ending: “Now we’re 23 years later, and our 24th anniversary is next month,” Fessler said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.