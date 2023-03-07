Dolores Catania teases RHONJ: ‘Things are heating up in Jersey’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has given fans a teaser of what’s to come on the hit Bravo show.

Season 13 of RHONJ is in full swing, and even though less than a handful of episodes have aired, the drama’s already at an all-time high.

It seems that’s going to be the theme of the new season.

That’s not just because of the feud between Melissa and Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice, either.

Newbies Jen Fessler, Rachel Fuda, and Danielle Cabral are bringing their drama A-game too.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thanks to Dolores, RHONJ fans have a little glimpse at how they are fitting into the crazy, yelling group of ladies.

Dolores Catania shares new RHONJ teaser clip

Taking to Instagram, Dolores shared a look at the upcoming episode with various video clips all teased together. The footage starts with Dolores chatting with her main man, Paul “Paulie” Connell, about being hot.

After that, Dolores makes her way to what appears to be Jen Fessler’s house, as she’s the one who answers the door. Dolores looks fabulous in a long flowy skirt and a matching halter crop top.

In the backyard are Rachel, Melissa, and Margaret Josephs are waiting, but a quick scene flip shows that Danielle and Teresa are also there. Dolores insists she just wants peace.

Something goes awry because Jen is later seen screaming like a crazy person before announcing, “I’m not doing this anymore.” The camera pans to Jennifer Aydin before Jen tells Margaret to sit down.

All signs point to either another Margaret and Jennifer showdown or Dolores and Jennifer showdown, or both. Whatever the case, the clip makes it clear tensions are running high in Jersey, and it’s going to be good.

Dolores teases ‘attention to detail’ makes all the difference

The Real Housewives of New Jersey isn’t the only thing heating up Dolores’ social media feed. Dolores was on fire yesterday as she went from casual to fabulous in a hot second.

In a video set to Pretty Girls Walk by Big Boss Vett, Dolores started wearing a zip-up sweatshirt and loose-fitting sweatpants. Then a little walk forward as her putting her fashionista style to good use.

Dolore suddenly appears in white pants with a matching white blazer, both with fur on the ends, and a black, pink, and white corset underneath.

“The difference between something good and something great is attention to detail ✨,” she wrote in the caption before crediting her team that helped create her gorgeous look.

Dolores Catania hints that the drama’s just getting started on The Real Housewives of Season 13. The ladies of Jersey are bringing chaos, that’s for sure.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.