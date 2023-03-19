Did Teresa Giudice get her forehead surgically lengthened?

The stars of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey are no strangers to plastic surgery.

Still, this might be a new one: According to her costar Melissa Gorga, OG Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice got her forehead surgically lengthened.

Gorga, who is also Giudice’s estranged sister-in-law and wife of her brother Joe Gorga, claims Giudice “went back a little further” with her hairline.

During a recent episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, the conversation turned to the subject of plastic surgery when new cast member Rachel Fuda revealed that she’d gotten new teeth.

Gorga replied that “everybody gets a little tune-up” after seeing themselves on TV.

“The first time I watched myself,” the Envy boutique owner, 43, said, “I went and got a nose job.”

According to her costar, Giudice’s first “tune-up” was having her low hairline surgically pushed back.

“Teresa did her forehead,” the Bravo star claimed, adding, “Everybody does something.”

Fuda chimed in to add that she needed the opposite of Teresa’s procedure.

“I got a little bit big of a forehead,” she joked.

Gorga echoed the sentiment claiming she could afford to get rid of “half” of her forehead.

While forehead augmentation is indeed a real thing, it’s unclear whether Giudice actually got the procedure done.

The RHONJ OG has never spoken publicly about having her forehead lengthened, but she has been open about undergoing other plastic surgery in the past.

In 2019, while delivering her keynote address at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo, Giudice admitted that she did get “the tip of my nose done.”

Last year, the Bravo star revealed on Instagram that she’d had her “breasts re-done” 10 years after her first augmentation.

“It’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self,” the Bravo star wrote.

RHONJ stars share plastic surgery ‘glow-ups’

Teresa is far from the only RHONJ star to go under the knife.

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, Fuda pointed out that their costar Jackie Goldschneider – who had a complete set of veneers done in 2019 – “went and got teeth as soon as she saw herself”; and to fellow Season 13 newcomer Jennifer Fessler, who recently got a facelift.

As for Jennifer Aydin – whose plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, performed Aydin’s own breast reduction and lift in addition to liposuction – put it: “Everybody goes for their glow-up.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.