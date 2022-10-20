Teresa Giudice sparkles from head to toe in skintight jumpsuit

Teresa Giudice stuns in a shimmery jumpsuit. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice shimmered her way into BravoCon and snapped plenty of photos during the three-day event.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had some great fashion moments, and she posted one of her favorite looks on social media–a skintight silver jumpsuit.

The OG had a very busy weekend where she was accompanied by her husband Luis Ruelas and her eldest daughter Gia Giudice.

One person Teresa did not see at BravoCon was her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, amid a nasty family feud. After a dramatic moment played out between them while filming Season 13, the Gorgas and the Giudices have not been on speaking terms.

So far, they’ve not made any moves to reconcile and both sides have doubled down on their decision to go their separate ways. Melissa and Joe have made it clear that they are content with how things are, and Teresa has already said she has no intention of making amends with her brother and sister-in-law.

During her appearance at BravoCon, the mom-of-four seemed happy and carefree, and it was evident that the family feud was far from her mind.

Teresa Giudice sparkles in skintight jumpsuit at BravoCon

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went all out at BravoCon in a sparkly one-sleeved jumpsuit with an asymmetrical neckline. Interestingly, the outfit was quite similar to the shimmery nude jumpsuit that Melissa wore to the VMAs back in August.

Teresa shared photos of her outfit, which she paired with a silver clutch and high heels. She added silver jewelry to the ensemble and had her long hair in cascading curls.

“Dream big, sparkle more, shine bright ✨ No better way to close out #BravoCon2022 than with a little sparkle. It was amazing meeting so many of you ❤️,” Teresa captioned her Instagram post.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice bashed for editing her photos

After sharing the photos on Instagram, Teresa got a slew of compliments on her outfit. However, several people called out the Real Housewives of New Jersey star for her changing appearance.

Some people blamed plastic surgery for Teresa’s appearance, while others credited heavy editing as the culprit.

“Ok….is it me or does her face look different? It’s almost like Rinna??? Am I seeing things?????” questioned one commenter.

“You edit your pictures so much – do you forget you’re on tv and we all see your regular face all the time? Your skin and face look nothing like what you post,” added someone else.

One person wrote, “So much plastic … At first look, I thought she was Jennifer. All these housewives must be going to the same plastic surgeon 😕.”

“Why do you FaceTune every picture??? That’s not what you look like!” added another commenter.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.