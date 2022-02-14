Melissa Gorga’s before and after pics show huge transformation for RHONJ star

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga. Pic credit: Bravo

Melissa Gorga joined the cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2011, while the show was in its third season. Her presence on the show started out with a bang as the estranged sister-in-law of OG, Teresa Giudice.

She was an underdog fan favorite at first, but Melissa morphed into a strong mom and wife who stood up for her family against the Giudice clan as the seasons progressed. In addition to her family circumstances changing, her looks have changed over the years as well.

While it’s clear the mother-of-three looked stunning then, and now, many fans are convinced she has had several cosmetic procedures done.

Melissa Gorga has been open about some of her plastic surgery

Melissa was accused of undergoing four nose jobs by co-star Jacqueline Laurita, but she kept her cosmetic procedures under wraps until a few years ago.

In 2016, she confirmed she got a nose job and opened up about her decision to go under the knife privately. “Let’s be honest, it’s the worst-kept secret that I’ve had a nose job, but it’s my secret to tell, not hers,” she admitted. “Some people like to say, ‘Hey, I injected this, tummy tucked this,’ and that’s fine, too. It’s something that’s personal to me. It’s one of the very few things that is personal in my life at this point.”

She also added about Jacqueline spreading the rumor, “I have children, and there are certain things I don’t feel like I need to blurt all over the world. That’s private, it has to do with me, myself and I. That was one of the things I wanted to keep to myself. Unfortunately, I had a crappy friend who has told the world for me.”

Melissa has also said that she first had a breast augmentation done when she was in her 20’s, and had them redone in 2015 based on her doctors recommendations.

What doesn’t Melissa Gorga admit to having done?

Aside from her nose and breast augmentation, viewers heavily speculate that she has had more than that done in the past few years. Doctors and plastic surgeons have chimed in to advise what she has had done, based on their expertise.

Dr. Sarmela Sunder of Encino says, “It appears she may have had a chin augmentation and volume added to her cheeks.” She also adds, “She appears to have more youthful skin and contours, similar to the results of the Butterfly Lift. She appears to have invested in quality medical grade skin care treatments, and medical microneedling with PRP.” Dr. Sunder also concludes that she had her lips enhanced, using fillers like Juvaderm, Restylane, or Vollure.

No matter what, Melissa looks gorgeous.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.