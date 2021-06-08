Jennifer Aydin will continue to have drama with her castmates on Season 12 of RHONJ Pic credit: Bravo

Jennifer Aydin has been known to butt heads with some of her co-stars on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and it looks like the drama will not be lacking when Season 12 begins.

Jennifer has had issues with Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and even Jackie Goldschneider at times throughout her tenure with the housewives franchise.

A source opened up to HollywoodLife and shared, “The ladies of RHONJ will start filming this Tuesday [June 8] and a few of them are surprised that Jennifer Aydin was asked to return.”

During the reunion, Margaret and Jennifer had an intense exchange of words after Jennifer accused her of knowing about the Evan Goldschneider cheating rumor.

Melissa and Jackie both stepped in to defend Margaret, but Teresa Giudice had Jennifer’s back. It was clear that Melissa, Margaret, and Jackie were fed up with Jennifer and had enough of dealing with her drama.

The source stated, “After the reunion, Jackie, Margaret and Melissa were none too pleased to find that out, as they are not particularly friends with her right now. They are not looking forward to filming with her and haven’t seen or spoken to her since the reunion.”

While the women are constantly at each other’s throats, the Jersey husbands have managed to steer clear of the drama but it sounds like that could change this upcoming season.

The drama will impact the relationships between the Jersey husbands

In addition to having the inside scoop on Jennifer’s drama with the rest of the cast, the source also revealed that the chaos will start to affect the husbands.

The Jersey husbands have been admired by fans due to their dynamic when they’re together and the entertainment factor they bring to the show.

Even though their wives tend to argue a lot, the guys all appear to stay cool with each other and stay out of the craziness.

Unfortunately, it looks like that could change when the new season begins. It sounds as though Joe Gorga and Bill Aydin may start to have some tension in their friendship due to the issues between Melissa and Jennifer.

Most recently, Melissa and Jennifer had a social media feud after Jennifer accused Melissa of selling fake purses at her store, Envy. It’s possible the two of them have continued to be at odds because of that.

The source explained, “Dolores is the peacemaker and is friends with everybody so she’s tried to help fix things but it hasn’t worked. This is where the drama will be picking up. The drama seems to be spilling over between the men, too, as Joe Gorga left Bill Aydin out of an upcoming event.”

Bill Aydin is a fan favorite amongst RHONJ fans

If what the source is sharing is true, it looks like RHONJ fans may be a little upset to see their beloved Bill left out of an event.

Last season, fans raved about how great Bill was and he quickly became a fan favorite out of all the husbands.

RHONJ fans admire the way he supports Jennifer and how well he treats her.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bill fiercely defend his wife if the drama does start to include the husbands.

It sounds like fans will have a lot to look forward to once Season 12 wraps up filming and RHONJ returns to the air.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.