Jennifer Aydin claps back at Melissa Gorga as RHONJ stars trade jabs on Instagram

Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga trade jabs on social media Pic credit:Bravo

Things are heating up between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin ahead of tonight’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion. While the two women didn’t appear to have any beef this season, they went into the reunion with lots of things to get out in the open.

Melissa was not pleased to see Jennifer talking about her and her husband Joe Gorga in some of her confessionals so she confronted the mom-of-five about that.

While Jennifer noted that she didn’t say anything bad about the couple, clearly the two costars weren’t able to hash out their differences. Earlier today Melissa shared a slew of images from the reunion, but Jennifer was noticeably absent from the photos, and she added a shady message about her rival as well.

But Jennifer is not one to hold her tongue so she clapped back with a post of her own.

Jennifer Aydin responds to Melissa Gorga’s shady post

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently retaliated with a message of her own for Melissa Gorga.

“Take a good look at what unbothered looks like. I’m on this show because of me-not because my sister-n-law or A more entertaining husband,” wrote Jennifer.

She continued, “My husband is a class act who respects women and would never stoop low for the cameras. I guess people envy what they don’t have – I share real and authentic stories, not fake, made up ones. And I see that some people are threatened by that. You can take your “sloppy” comments and run with it all you want-hold on to it for dear life- ya got nothing else.”

She added, “Your group is infested with a snake that talks behind all your backs and you’re just Salty…And Boring to Boot! So careful with all that reach, you’re gonna pull a muscle.”

The drama wasn’t quite done as Melissa saw her costar’s message and posted a reply. Soon the two were going back and forth in the comments.

Melissa Gorga claps back again

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star responded in part to Jennifer’s post, “You’ve been saying the same sh*t since you got on. Got anything new?! I think your the one that uses everyone around you for storyline let’s be real. YOUR WHOLE FAMILY. Nothing ever about you. Got anything new?!”

Never one to stray away from a clap back, Jennifer responded once again. She called the 11-season housewife “stupid” and accused her once again of faking storylines for the show.

Pic credit:@jenniferaydin/Instagram

In case you’re wondering what started all of this, check out Melissa Gorga’s message from earlier today which read in part, “I posted everyone except for one person who I feel is truly happy when family and friends are divided. Probably because she would throw her own mother under the bus for TV. Or if it would make Teresa happy.”

“I’ve been on the show a long time and I know fake and conniving when I see it,” added Melissa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion Part One airs Wednesday May 19 at 9/8c on Bravo.