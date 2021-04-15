Margaret Joseph talks men of RHONJ, says husbands are all friends and are ‘cute together’

Margaret Josephs discusses the special friendship between the husbands of RHONJ Pic credit: Bravo

The men of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have been extremely involved this season and fans are absolutely loving it.

Frank Catania, Joe Gorga, Joe Benigno, Bill Aydin, and Evan Goldschneider have a lot of fun together and tend to stay out of a lot of the drama their wives get wrapped up into.

While husbands on other housewives franchises also tend to get along, the RHONJ group seem to be the overall fan-favorites.

Margaret Josephs recently opened up to Page Six and gushed about the dynamic between the men of New Jersey.

She said, “They’re all very good friends. They don’t hold grudges. They’re all so cute together.”

She continued, “The men are much more similar than the women are!”

Margaret also mentioned that Joe, Frank, and Joe even work together. Joe Gorga and Joe Benigno are contractors and Frank is in the business of flipping houses.

She added, “So they do a lot of jobs together. They spend an enormous amount of time. They talk on the phone every day. They’re meeting each other. They’re doing a job. So yeah, it is really nice.”

Fans want a RHONJ husband spinoff

Throughout this season, several fans have suggested that Bravo should do a spinoff with the husbands because of how entertaining they are.

The husbands are often getting together for boys’ nights and there is usually a lot of laughs and good times.

Just last season during a cast trip, the husbands had to carry Bill back into the house because he had too many drinks on their fishing trip.

Some fans have taken to social media to discuss their desire for a RHONJ husbands spinoff.

RHONJ fans want a husband spinoff

The RHONJ husbands have each other’s backs

While their wives are constantly in the middle of some drama, the husbands tend to stay out of it as much as possible, and they have each other’s backs.

When the cast was down at the Jersey Shore, Jennifer Aydin pointed out that Joe Benigno mentioned the Evan cheating rumor at boys’ night. Margaret immediately became upset and demanded that her husband deny having heard the rumor, even though Joe Gorga and Frank knew full well that he did make the comment.

Joe Benigno denied saying anything in the moment, and had his buddies to thank for not throwing him under the bus.

Following the incident, Joe Gorga and Frank joked that they thought Joe Benigno would be killed by Margaret, and they didn’t know what to do to help him.

During The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, Joe Gorga said, “I felt for you that night. I was lost. I really didn’t know what to do for you.”

Frank Catania told Joe Benigno that it was his own fault that he was in the situation to begin with.

Joe Gorga reminded him that the conversation was on camera so he probably should have just been upfront about what happened.

In regard to how Margaret yelled at her husband, Joe Gorga said, “I thought you were done. I thought she was going to cut you up and throw you in the bay.”

The husbands have continued to stand by Evan and don’t believe he has cheated on Jackie Goldschneider. They’ve said on several occasions that they think he is an overall good guy.

It’s clear that the RHONJ husbands have great chemistry and are fun to watch on TV. While Bravo has not said anything about entertaining a spinoff, it looks like many fans would be more than willing to tune in.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.