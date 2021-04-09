RHONJ fans are going crazy for Dolores Catania’s ex-husband Frank Catania

RHONJ fans are going crazy for Dolores’s ex-husband Frank Catania. Pic credit: Bravo

The cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey wouldn’t be the same without the women’s entertaining husbands. And lately, fans can’t seem to get enough of Dolores Catania’s ex-husband, Frank Catania.

The RHONJ husbands have often been praised for their entertaining antics and overall fun nature, but Frank seems to be emerging as a fan favorite.

Frank, who spends more time with Dolores and the housewives than her boyfriend David Principe, is known for his calming nature and gentleman ways.

He has played a major role in recent episodes as he and Dolores hosted some of the cast at their Jersey Shore home.

Following Wednesday night’s episode, fans took to social media to share just how crazy they are about Frank.

RHONJ fans are crazy about Frank Catania

Many adore the unconventional relationship he has with Dolores. And while they’ve both made it clear they have no intentions of ever getting back together, fans love watching their loving relationship.

Several fans took to social media to sing Frank’s praises and he even shared some of the comments on his own Instagram stories.

One fan demanded that someone should “wife him up ASAP” as another said their Wednesday nights are reserved solely to watch Frank on screen.

A fan thinks someone should “wife up Frank ASAP.” Pic credit: @frank.catania.sr/Instagram

A fan reserves Wednesdays solely to watch Frank on screen Pic credit: @frank.catania.sr/Instagram

One fan took to Twitter and declared that they “wake up for Frank Catania.”

I wake up for Frank Catania. If Ramona won’t take a picture with him, I will #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/uWGL5wlnZM — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) April 8, 2021

Another declared Frank as their “favorite housewife.”

A fan calls Frank their “favorite housewife.” Pic credit: @samjosephoenix/Twitter

In addition to expressing their love for Frank, many commented and said they wished he and Dolores would get back together.

Fans want a spinoff with the RHONJ husbands

As fans continue to adore Frank, some of them have stated that they wished Bravo would do a spinoff with just the RHONJ husbands.

A fan thinks a spinoff with RHONJ husbands would be hilarious. Pic credit: @Lindsay07838706/Twitter

Not only do fans love Frank, but as a whole, they find the RHONJ husbands to be the most entertaining group of husbands within the Bravo franchises.

During several episodes, Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Evan Goldschneider, Joe Gorga, and Frank are shown at boys’ nights together or are often off to the side making jokes about the drama going on between their wives.

Bravo has never entertained such a spinoff, so for the time being, it looks like fans will have to settle for the husbands’ brief cameos on the show.

Fans can tune in to new episodes of RHONJ to get their weekly fix of Frank Catania.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.