News

RHONJ: Was Dolores Catania offended by Melissa Gorga’s shady comments about her relationship?


Did Melissa Gorga throw shade at her RHONJ costar Dolores Catania?
Did Melissa Gorga offend Dolores Catania with her recent comments? Pic credit:Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey gave us another fun-filled episode last night.

In true Jersey style, we witnessed some shady moments — this time courtesy of Melissa Gorga.

The women gathered to celebrate a great achievement for Dolores Catania.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, there was no ceremony.

Instead, there was a lovely gathering at her boyfriend, David Principe’s home to celebrate the RHONJ star.

But during the event, Melissa Gorga seemed to be throwing shade at Dolores as she threw out question after question about her relationship with David.

Was Dolores Catania offended by Melissa Gorga’s behavior?

Melissa’s questions about Dolores and David’s relationship were a major topic of conversation during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow.

Dolores commented on the awkward moment when Melissa tried to pry into her sex life by asking how often the couple had sex.

“David’s a really different type of guy,” noted Dolores. “He doesn’t talk like that, he doesn’t like to talk about personal things like that and I kind of respect that with him.”

Teresa Giudice also had an explanation for why the sex topic may have been uncomfortable for Dolores.

“We’re old school like that,” chimed in the mom-of-four. “Dolores has children, she doesn’t wanna talk about that!”

Those children, Frankie Jr. and Gabrielle, were also in attendance at the celebration and probably in earshot of the conversation.

Despite Melissa’s prying, Dolores didn’t take any offense to the deeply personal questions.

“It takes a lot to really offend me, especially when it’s coming from a friend who I know really doesn’t mean any harm behind it,” said Dolores.

Melissa Gorga explains her curiosity about Dolores and David

Melissa Gorga also made an appearance on the Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow.

And she had an explanation for why she was so interested in Dolores and David’s relationship.

The sex question is not the only topic Melissa brought up last night.

She also wanted to know why Dolores hasn’t moved into David’s home and pointed out that Dolores doesn’t have a wedding ring.

And during the Aftershow the 42-year-old tried to explain her curiosity.

“I think I get curious about it because she has a closet at the house,” explained Melissa. “She doesn’t live in the house but most of her clothes are in the house… and then he’s not fully committing and I just get very confused.”

The RHONJ star continued, “I wanna hear all the scenarios so I can be like ‘why isn’t this guy committing and why aren’t you living here and like how many times do we have sex.’

“I’m trying to just pull the pieces from everywhere to figure out why they’re just not living together…because they’ve been together for so long and they love each other,” added Melissa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

