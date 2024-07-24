RHONJ critics clap back at Teresa Giudice’s urgent plea to stop the hate: ‘She started this hate’

Teresa Giudice put out an urgent plea for people to stop the hate and toxicity against The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast.

However, in this case, it’s the right message but the wrong messenger, and now she’s getting backlash online.

Critics are reminding the table-flipping OG that it all started with her.

While Jersey has always been known for bringing the drama, Season 13 was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Things went too far when Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas, brought in a private investigator to dig up dirt on the cast, leaving a stain on the franchise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Behind the scenes, things were also dark and dirty as news came to light that Teresa and Jennifer Aydin were conspiring with bloggers to take down their costars,

Now, things have reached a point of no return and a cast shakeup is on the horizon.

Everyone is scrambling to keep their jobs, including OG Teresa, who publicly spoke out against the hate.

But is it too little, too late?

Teresa Giudice begs for an end to the hate and gets backlash from viewers

Teresa knew exactly what would happen when she issued that statement on Instagram, so she turned off the comments.

However, the statement has since been reposted on several Instagram pages, and people are dragging the OG for her hypocrisy.

“Maybe if she wasn’t the ring leader, this would be more believable 😂,” a commenter retorted.

“How do you say that when you’re the one doing it? Lmao 😂 good ole Teresa, deny deny deny,” exclaimed someone else.

Another person added, “The person causing the chaos is asking others to stop the hate. Set the example pls.”

“Is she joking right now?” An Instagram user asked. “This hate and toxic behavior has been created by her and her snake lawyer. She must be getting nervous that she’s not coming back for another season.”

“Comments turned off and her lawyer wrote this. Does she think we’re as dumb as her to believe this crap. She started this hate!!!!!” reasoned someone else.

RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @georgiosays/Instagram

Teresa Giudice steals the show in a lighthearted RHONJ scene

Teresa was left out of the group scene in Episode 11, titled Sleepover With One Eye Open where the women gathered for a pajama party hosted by Rachel Fuda.

However, the OG captured viewers’ hearts during a lighthearted moment with her fur babies.

“Sit all three of you,” she told the dogs before giving them a treat.

“Marley, I’m mad at you, and Bella I’m mad at you,” Teresa continued, “No more ripping up the garbage, and you, you ate my chicken cutlets! Don’t do it anymore, capisce?”

Teresa reposted the clip on Instagram and you can check out the comments on her page, with many people claiming it was their favorite scene.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.