RHONJ fans call Gia and Teresa Giudice ‘disgusting’ for hateful comments about Margaret Josephs

Teresa Giudice is hell-bent on taking down her nemesis Margaret Josephs this season and now she has help thanks to her daughter Gia Giudice.

The mother-daughter duo is getting dragged on social media for what some people are calling “disgusting” behavior.

The backlash stems from a scene that played out in Episode 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, titled Sleepover With One Eye Open.

Teresa expressed her anxiety about her husband Luis Ruelas’s ongoing court battle with his ex and blamed Margaret for her role in that.

She claimed her castmate reached out to Luis’s ex to dig up dirt on him causing things to take a turn for the worse.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Gia is also fully convinced that Margaret is to blame for her stepdad’s legal issues, and the 23-year-old was very vocal about her ill feelings towards her.

RHONJ fans drag Gia and Teresa Giudice for their ‘disgusting’ behavior towards Margaret Josephs

In the scene, Teresa expressed that her hatred for Margaret stems from her involvement in Luis’s legal battle.

“I feel like once this is settled, it’s kinda just gonna be like an ‘I told you so’ moment for Margaret’s sake,” said Gia to her mom. “You’re gonna talk to all the girls and I think everyone’s gonna see the picture.”

After a clip of Gia and Teresa’s scene was posted on Instagram, people instantly took to the comments to bash the “toxic” twosome.

“Why is Gia hanging around with 50 year old women. And Teresa should know better than to involve her children in her messed up life. So toxic!” wrote a commenter.

“It’s horrible she’s getting Gia involved in her poisonous actions and making another generation just like her ….. very sad 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” said someone else.

An RHONJ viewer exclaimed, “I hate how she wants her daughters in toxic drama 🙄.”

Another reasoned, “This is just disgusting. Toxic Tre at it again.. and Gia all up in it now… So said.. pathetic.”

“Teresa making her daughter toxic AF,” someone else exclaimed.

Pic credit: @Hayu/Instagram

Teresa brings in her lawyer amid her takedown of Margaret

Teresa is taking things a step further in her bid for a Margaret Joseph takedown and we’ll see that in the coming episode.

She hasn’t had much luck in trying to convince the other RHONJ cast that they should have severed all ties with Margaret, so now she’s bringing in reinforcement.

This time it’s in the form of her lawyer James Leanord who she asked to sit with the other women and explain Margaret’s involvement in Luis’s lawsuit.

James was featured on a video chat in the scene, telling Teresa, “I’ll be happy to talk about that.”

James’ sit-down with the women will be featured in Episode 12, so let’s wait and see how that plays out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.