RHOC: Shannon Beador talks fallout with Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, says ‘good luck’ to Tamra if she returns

Real Housewives of Orange County star, Shannon Beador, has opened up about her fall out with Tres Amigas friends and former RHOC castmates Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson.

RHOC fans know that Tamra and Vicki exited the franchise at the end of Season 14, meaning that this latest season was the first season without some of the show’s longest-lasting stars.

And if that wasn’t enough, Shannon is no longer friends with either of the ladies. In contradiction to her words earlier this year, when she said she was hopeful that the three of them would be able to reconcile, Shannon is now over it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So, when it’s suggested during a recent chat with Hollywood Life that Tamra may be looking to re-join the franchise, Shannon didn’t mince words.

Shannon says ‘good luck’ to Tamra if she comes back for next season

Speaking with Lanae Brody, Shannon discussed the swirling rumors that Tamra is looking to come back to the show.

“You know there’s a lot of rumors circulating on the internet right now that she will be returning, Tamra, next season. Should she and should you be back, how would that make you feel?” Lanae inquired.

“You know, good luck to her. That’s all I can say. I don’t know,” Shannon responded.

“She also recently slammed you and called you an alcoholic and said that you should be demoted. Like, what do you think about all that?” Lanae followed up.

“I wasn’t crying in a bush at the end of Season 14. I don’t take my top off and jump in pools, naked. I keep my Spanx on,” Shannon joked.

She continued, “But, anyways, like, I don’t do a lot of the things that, not only in our franchise but people in other franchises. It’s like, [I’m] so done with every single season people trying to say, ‘Shannon’s crazy. Shannon’s an alcoholic.’ Like, it, that’s not the case and at this point, I know who I am, my family and friends know who I am. So, you wanna try it again, for an eighth season, if I’m back – okay.”

Shannon slammed the ‘Beador’ on her friendship with Tamra on WWHL, does she feel the same way about Vicki?

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Shannon played a game with Andy where she revealed where her friendship stood with Tamra.

“I saw you on Watch What Happens Live with Andy where you slammed the ‘Beador,’ loved that segment, on your friendship with her. But what about your friendship with Vicki? Is that – have you slammed the Beador there as well,” Lanae asked.

“Well, I mean, just like Google it,” Shannon responded. “I’m sad. I’m sad about it but she’s made her decision. So, they’re both held in the same category.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.