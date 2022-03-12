RHOC: Noella Bergener’s awkward WWHL red carpet dance gives off ‘fun vibes,’ but not everyone agrees

Noella Bergener’s awkward dance received mixed reactions. Pic credit: Bravo

Noella Bergener is The Real Housewives of Orange County’s newbie, and she’s made quite an impression already.

She hasn’t won everyone over, though. Some of the women aren’t Noella fans, and their drama continues to fuel Season 16.

As the season moves forward with the reunion taping happening earlier this week, Noella Bergener likely had a lot to say. During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she couldn’t say anything nice about Heather Dubrow, who appears to be her biggest nemesis.

During that WWHL appearance, Noella danced on the red carpet.

Watch Noella Bergener’s WWHL red carpet dance

On TikTok, the Watch What Happens Live account shared Noella Bergener getting her groove on while on the red carpet.

The video is titled, “Friday mood 💯🔥 #RHOC #WWHL”

The comment section was a mixed bag when it came to Noella’s dance.

One follower commented, “I thought this was James Charles at first,” referring to the famous YouTuber.

Another said, “I’m scared”

Other comments included, “she’s giving fun vibes. stop hating on her.”

And, “I’m sorry but without her this season would be lifeless 😂😂😂”

Noella Bergener on RHOC

It’s her freshman season, and she’s making waves already. Noella Bergener came onto the scene as a fun party girl, and she clicked well with Shannon Beador.

There have been some tense moments, especially when she arrived late for the girls’ trip in Mexico. RHOC fans were vocal about that, revealing they weren’t fond of her behavior.

Her divorce has also been a point of contention during Season 16. While filming, she was served with divorce papers, and her husband, James, disappeared. Noella has been on her own navigating this while filming RHOC, and she continuously talks about the divorce, which rubs some of the other ladies wrong.

Interestingly enough, Tamra Judge called Noella the “village idiot” during her appearance on WWHL. Noella did clap back, though.

As for how the rest of the season will go, it’s anyone’s guess. Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener likely had a lot to go through when they sat down for the reunion, especially after Noella’s responses during the WWHL segment where she couldn’t say anything nice about Heather.

One thing’s for sure, Noella Bergener is entertaining. Her awkward WWHL dance got followers talking, and it gave off “fun vibes.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.