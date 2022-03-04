RHOC: Noella Bergener claps back at Tamra Judge for referring to her as the ‘village idiot’

Noella Bergener claps back at Tamra Judge. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Don’t expect a blossoming friendship between Real Housewives of Orange County stars Noella Bergener and Tamra Judge because there’s a feud brewing between them.

Noella just clapped back at Tamra after the alum referred to her as a “village idiot” in a previous interview.

Knowing Tamra, she’s not going to let Noella’s comment slide so we’re waiting with bated breath for her response!

Noella might be new to the franchise but she certainly has no qualms about going head to head with the more seasoned Bravo Housewives.

She’s been feuding with Heather Dubrow all season long and it seems she’s now ready to face off with Tamra as well.

RHOC star Noella Bergener claps back at Tamra Judge for referring to her as the ‘village idiot’

The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and she didn’t mince words when dishing about Tamra Judge.

Noella was asked about a recent comment made by Tamra during her previous appearance on the show where she blasted the newbie.

“What’s your response to Tamra calling you the village idiot?” asked one WWHL viewer.

“I feel like honestly being called the village idiot by the most iconic village idiot is kinda epic in its own. So I’ll take it” responded the Season 16 cast member.

“Honestly though, it makes me sad,” added Noella. “Like girl, you’re not a Housewife, get a new gig.”

After Noella’s response, Andy Cohen chimed in to defend Tamra.

“In fairness to Tamra, she has a new gig and I asked her the questions,” said Andy.

What did Tamra Judge actually say about Noella Bergener?

Noella’s clap back is in response to Tamra’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen a few days ago.

The form Real Housewives of Orange County star has joined forces with Teddi Mellencamp from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and together they host the podcast, Two Ts in a Pod.

The alums often dish about the different franchises so during Tamra’s appearance she was asked to share her opinion on several of the Housewives.

Regarding RHOC Tamra admitted that she was happy to see Heather Dubrow return to the show and said, “I love Heather. I asked for her return [for] many years.”

The reality TV personality also admitted that she has been enjoying Emily Simpson this season.

However, when it came time to give her opinion on Noella — the newest full-time addition to the franchise — Tamra didn’t exactly have any glowing reviews for her.

“Every village needs an idiot,” said Tamra.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.