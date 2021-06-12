RHOC: Emily Simpson claps back at fan who says ‘love yourelf’ instead of having plastic surgery

Emily Simpson clapped back at a fan who insinuated she didn’t love herself because she’s had plastic surgery Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Emily Simpson recently clapped back at a fan who told her she should work on loving herself instead of having plastic surgery procedures done.

The mom of three has worked hard in the past year to achieve her dream body. Between workouts with her trainer and a healthier diet, she has been dedicated to moving her body in a healthier direction.

Emily recently revealed that she’s had a lower facelift done. This revelation seems to have pushed some fans to call out the star for not loving herself enough, and Emily simply isn’t having it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fan tells Emily to ‘love yourself’

Bravo fan Instagram page @bravodailydish shared a full-body snap of Emily posing in a black, long-sleeved turtle neck, and skinny jeans. The post informed fans of Emily’s lower facelift procedure and revealed that she’s “finally feeling and looking healed.”

Many fans took to the post’s comment section with supportive messages. However, a few fans pointed out that they weren’t impressed with her having the procedure done.

In fact, one follower questioned why Emily, along with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, would be getting these procedures done. Instead, the follower suggested that the women learn to love themselves.

“What’s with @rhoc_emilysimpson and @dolorescatania getting all this plastic surgery?? Work on the inside. Love yourself,” they wrote.

Emily responded to the follower and called them out for being “narrow minded and judgmental.”

“just because you choose (yes my choice!) to get any type of plastic surgery it doesn’t mean you’re not a good person or you don’t love yourself. That’s a really narrow minded and judgmental viewpoint [red heart emoji],” she clapped back.

Pic credit: @bravodailydish/Instagram

Another fan attempted to call Emily out for having more plastic surgery than she was admitting to.

“Sorry but she did more than a lower [face]lift. She did a whole facelift. She’s only 40,” the fan commented.

But Emily hit back and insisted that simply wasn’t the case, and she would know after all.

“It was a lower mini facelift. I was there. [laughing face emoji],” she said.

Pic credit: @bravodailydish/Instagram

RHOC casting rumors hint at the return of two fan favorite housewives

Although Season 15 of the show was hit hard with criticism, there are new rumors swirling that the next season could see the return of Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow.

Fans were vocal about their disappointment in Season 15, though it was clear that producers had done their best given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough and fans called for the franchise’s cancellation.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Tamra revealed that she hadn’t heard the rumors but was open to the idea of coming back to the show.

“I know nothing about this!” she wrote. “I’d come back as Heather’s ‘friend’ that sounds like a fun [role].”

At this point, it’s simply speculation, but with Andy Cohen previously hinting that the RHOC franchise could see a “reboot” we know that anything is possible.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.