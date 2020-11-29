Emily Simpson shares weight loss transformation photos and the RHOC star has clearly been working hard

Emily Simpson’s hard work is paying off!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been focusing on her health and fitness for over a year, and her results are impressive.

Emily has shared many updates with her fans and followers in recent months, including her setbacks and rough patches.

Emily shares her weight loss progress

Taking to her Instagram, Emily recently posted a before-and-current snap of herself side by side.

Each photo is a view of the 44-year-old from behind. The left shows Emily “before” and the right serves as her “current” photo.

It’s clear that her figure has slimmed down substantially and Emily took the opportunity to reflect on her time of change.

She started her caption stating, “Over the past year and a half, not only have I transformed physically but mentally as well. I’ve learned the true meaning of living a healthy balanced lifestyle.”

“I used to think you had to starve yourself and workout hours a day to see actual results. When I changed my mindset, that’s when the results came and they are STILL COMING!” she continued.

Emily then goes on to share how her personal trainer has helped her journey and provides a discount code to her followers for Black Friday.

RHOC fans and other Housewives praise Emily

Fans have consistently shown support for Emily along her fitness journey, with many saying they find the mom of three inspiring.

“Wow…so inspirational!!! Truly amazing!!!” one follower commented on her latest post.

Others say they’re impressed that she hasn’t resorted to excessive surgical procedures.

“It’s nice that you’re real and didn’t just use your money to get surgery to fix the problem. Thank you for sharing your journey!” said another follower.

Fans aren’t the only ones showing their support for Emily during her journey. Other Real Housewives also shared their praise for her transformation.

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi commented, “You look amazing! Congrats girl.”

Lizzie Rovsek also showed her support by writing, “So proud of you!! You are more gorgeous than ever!!!!”

In a previous comparison post on Instagram, Emily explained that her weight loss hasn’t just changed her body, but it’s also impacted her confidence as well.

“I never wanted to show these photos publically because Im [sic] ashamed of where I let myself get, but here I am showing my transformation because I want to be transparent with you all. I worked my butt off to get here and Im [sic] so proud of how far Ive [sic] come and continue to go!” she wrote.

“I lost myself and my confidence through gaining 30 lbs. in one year in front of millions of people on a Reality TV Show. Here I am a year and a half later feeling sexy, confident in my own skin, and like the EMILY I am meant to be!” she concluded the post.

Although her fitness journey doesn’t seem to be over, fans are sure to stay in Emily’s corner and will continue to support her and cheer her on.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.