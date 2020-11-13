Emily Simpson shows off weight loss transformation, admits to feeling ‘ashamed’ about gaining 30 pounds

Emily Simpson is looking much different than the person we’ve been seeing on the Real Housewives of Orange County.

The 44-year-old has gotten her confidence back after losing a ton of weight, and now she’s showing off her hot new body on social media.

When we first met Emily on the show, she aired her insecurities about her size –admitting that she had gained a significant amount of weight.

During one episode the Housewife even got emotional while working out with former alum, Tamra Judge in her Cut Fitness studio.

Before starting the exercise session, Emily’s weight was revealed to her and it made her emotional.

Emily could not hold back the tears when she found out that based on her body fat index she was in the “obese’ category.

Well, now the mom-of-three has done something about it and she’s showing off her transformation photos.

Emily shares before and after weight loss photos

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is clearly proud that her hard work has paid off.

Emily took to Instagram, sharing a photo of her transformation.

In the post, Simpson posted two photos side by side and in her weight loss photo, she is rocking a sexy leotard and knee-high boots.

The reality TV personality also shared a message alongside the photos.

“I never wanted to show these photos publicly because I’m ashamed of where I let myself get, admitted Emily. “But here I am showing my transformation because I want to be transparent with you all.”

Emily is proud of her journey

It’s not clear if the Orange County Housewife has plans to lose even more weight, but she seems devoted to her new health and fitness journey.

“I worked my butt off to get here and I’m so proud of how far Ive come and continue to go!” writes Emily.

She also admitted to now feeling sexy and confident, adding, “I lost myself and my confidence through gaining 30 lbs. in one year in front of millions of people on a Reality TV Show. Here I am a year and a half later feeling sexy, confident in my own skin, and like the EMILY I am meant to be!”

This is not the only transformation Emily has shown off in the past few weeks.

She recently had implant removal surgery and showed off the results on her Instagram page.

The brunette beauty shared a full body picture with the caption, “FINALLY feeling like myself again! It’s taken a year and a half of ups and downs but finally at 44 years old I’ve never felt more fit, healthy and in shape! And I’m implant free!”

It seems Emily has a lot to celebrate this year; good for her!

