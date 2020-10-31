Emily Simpson capitalizes on new weight loss by offering RHOC fans a chance to get fit with Emily and her personal trainer

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, Emily Simpson, has spent quite some time committed to getting back in shape and losing weight.

And she’s been sharing this journey with her fans and followers each step of the way.

Now, Emily has partnered up with her personal trainer, Paula Taylor Hefferan, to bring workout videos to her followers so they can get fit at home.

Emily’s new website will feature specific workout videos

Taking to Instagram, Emily posted a snap of herself and Paulina back to back with a caption for her new venture.

She writes, “The Holidays are right around the corner and NOW is the perfect time to commit to getting fit!”

Emily continues to explain that her new website will give her followers access to exclusive workout videos to help them get fit.

“The purpose of the website is to be a helpful fitness tool for you to utilize to help you stay active and get in better shape from the comfort of your own home!” she writes.

The videos will all be 20-30 minutes in length and the star says each video is designed to target a specific area of the body.

Emily has stayed committed to her weight loss journey

Emily has consistently been posting fitness and weight loss updates to her Instagram, showing her followers that she’s committed to the lifestyle change.

It hasn’t been easy, especially while filming the show through the global coronavirus pandemic, but Emily has pushed forward to improving her health.

In one Instagram post, Emily shared, “Success will never come find you…you have to go out and get it! Just remember a month, a year, five years etc will pass by regardless…so you might as well start now!”

Overall, the star says that she’s “currently 16 pounds down” and that she’s “no longer categorized as ‘obese'”.

Emily’s trainer has also shown her support for the star by posting before and after face pictures of Emily’s weight loss, showing just how far she’s come.

And it seems that weight loss isn’t the only change on Emily’s mind. She’s also been teasing about moving back to Utah at some point in the future.

After posting a throwback pic to Instagram describing how she was missing Utah life, fans wondered if she and her husband, Shane Simpson, were planning to make the big move.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.