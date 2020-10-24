Check out Emily Simpson’s weight loss before and after photos

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson revealed her new look after dropping 15 pounds. Her trainer, Paulina Taylor Hefferan, posted before and after photos of how her face looks after her weight loss.

Paulina posted screen grabs of Emily from the RHOC confessional interviews that show the transformation over the course of one year.

“This is what hard work, weight loss, and 10% less body fat looks like,” Paulina wrote in the caption.

“Her 6 am workouts in the dark 3-4 days a week, healthy eating, and learning about balance has truly paid off,” she continued.

“She looks beautiful in both photos but she’s a lot healthier and happier now!” she added. “Couldn’t be more proud to be apart of this transformation!”

Fans took to the comments section to praise the RHOC star.

Emily’s weight loss progress

Emily has been consistently updating her fans about her weight loss progress. Despite these difficult times, her weight loss journey has been successful.

In June, she showed off her bikini bod on her Instagram story and delved into her morning workout routine.

“Consistent early morning beach workouts with @paulinastein and now spinning on my @onepeleton has me feeling strong,” she wrote.

In August, she informed fans that she was down 16 pounds and counting.

“Currently 16 pounds down. Body fat percentage 10% lower than last year. And no longer categorized as ‘obese,'” she wrote in the caption of a picture of her doing squats.

She flaunted more of her progress on an Instagram post in September. She wore a denim GUESS jumpsuit.

“I was feeling pretty badass in my jumpsuit until I had to pee and had to ask strangers to help me out of it,” she joked in the caption.

Emily’s plans for the future

Emily hinted at possible plans of moving back to Utah. She posted a throwback of the days when she lived in the mountainside.

“I woke up every morning to the view of Utah mountains and I rode horses almost every day,” she wrote on Instagram in 2019.

“I need more land, more space and horses,” she shared.

During Season 14, it looked like her marriage was on the rocks as well.

However, she clarified that she will not be leaving her OC days quite yet nor will she be leaving her husband, Shane Simpson.

“Because you keep asking,” she wrote in a recent post. “The plan is to move back to Utah years from now … not anytime soon.”

Maybe sometime in the future, Emily will be joining the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.