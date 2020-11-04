Emily Simpson shows off her ‘real boobs’ after the RHOC star had implant removal surgery

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson showed off her “real boobs” on social media following implant removal surgery.

After embracing a healthy lifestyle, Emily has taken steps to improve her wellness, which included going back to her natural breasts.

In an Instagram story, Emily shared photos of her natural cleavage with the caption, “Sporting my real boobs! No implant….Thank you [Dr. Siamak Agha] for the removal and lift.”

On the last season of RHOC, Emily’s storyline focused on her unhappiness due to a 39-pound weight gain and chronic pain from a hip that required surgery.

Emily started the current season off with a new hip and renewed self-esteem after a hip replacement surgery and a 16-pound weight loss.

The decision to remove her implants was the next step toward a healthy lifestyle for Emily as she told followers that she’s, “never felt more fit, healthy and in shape.”

Emily’s fitness journey

Last season, Emily cried when she stepped on the scale at former housewife Tamra Judge’s gym. At the time, Emily admitted she hadn’t weighed herself in a while and was embarrassed at how she’d let herself go.

Emily quickly took matters into her own hands and started focusing on her fitness. She began working with her personal trainer, Paulina Hefferan, and is no longer categorized as “obese” after losing weight.

Emily’s tagline for this season of RHOC is, “Life is full of beautiful curves and so am I” emphasizing her newfound confidence in herself and her body.

In a recent Instagram post, Emily posted a full body picture with the caption, “FINALLY feeling like myself again! It’s taken a year and a half of ups and downs but finally at 44 years old I’ve never felt more fit, healthy and in shape! And I’m implant free!”

Emily shares her passion for fitness

Because of her recent success and a newfound passion for fitness, Emily has decided to share her experience in a way that helps others and is launching a fitness website with her trainer.

In the same Instagram post where she posted a full-body shot, Emily announced, “I want to share the health/workout knowledge that I’ve learned with you all! So I’m excited about the launch of my new fitness/workout website that I’ve built in collaboration with my trainer [Paulina]. I will be launching it soon and the site will include workout videos created by [Paulina] you can do from the comfort of your own home as well as sample meal plans etc.”

Co-star Kelly Dodd was quick to show her support and commented, “You look amazing,”

Gina Kirschenheiter also showed support for her friend adding, “You are beautiful inside and out my friend!!! Proud of you at any weight! But this is awesome!!”

With her latest decision to remove her implants, Emily has completely transformed her body and created a whole new life for herself where health and fitness are her top priority. Fans can continue to watch her story play out on the current season of RHOC.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.